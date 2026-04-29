A man who sleeps around becomes known as a womanizer, but what do you call a man who claims to have slept with so many women that it becomes a math problem?

That's the question posed by rapper Ray J's recent assertion that he has slept with not just hundreds of women, or thousands, but 12,500 women in his 45 years of living on this Earth.

Assuming that the R&B singer began his sexual conquest of thousands of women when he was aged 15, this would work out as roughly 416.6 women per year. Which, at the very least, shows that Ray J has a real talent for scheduling.

He revealed how notched his bedpost was while speaking on Cam Newton’s 'Funky Friday' podcast, sharing how he 'celebrated my 10,000th' sexual partner, adding: “I had about 400 or 500 girls that I f***ed with, came through, supported, it was a massive parade.”

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Ray J claims to have slept with so many that he threw a 'booby trap' parade to celebrate reaching 10,000 (Prince Williams/WireImage)

In the time since this bizarre parade of former sexual partners, Ray J said that this figure had actually increased to 12,500. And those are, apparently, all different sexual partners.

“It’s at, like, 12,500 now, but I wanted to get to 11,” Ray J explained in the lengthy podcast. “I was guaranteed 10. I didn’t want to be at 9,000, and I wanted to be at 11. Then… we went to 10. Just wanted to make sure I was over.”

If this claim from the man most well-known for creating a notorious sex tape with Kim Kardashian, launching her career, is to be believed, that would mean he had slept with roughly one and a half women every day for three decades.

When the podcast host questioned him on this figure, Ray J said that the figure was skewed by the sheer numbers of women he allegedly sleeps with when he's on tour. He explained: "Yeah, the math is different ’cause when we’re on tour, we’re thinking five to 10 a day."

This insane and, frankly, unbelievable number supposedly includes over 2000 threesomes. But despite having decades of virility likely left, the married rapper did not think his insane number of sexual partners was likely to increase further.

Ray J and his estranged wife Princess Love (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

"I can only f--- a thousand more," the exhausted singer told Newton. "I can’t do anymore."

This could be down to Ray J's recent health issues, which includes potential heart failure, with his body's most-important muscle, or, second most-important muscle, apparently pumping blood at only 25 percent of capacity.

So, by his estimate, his final figure will likely sit at around 13,500. But if they are true, it could make him one of the most sexually promiscuous people to have ever lived. In all of human history.

For reference, if these claims are true, one of the few figures from history who could hope to beat his rather disgraceful tally of sexual partners is Genghis Khan, who is estimated to have impregnated over 1000 women.

A millennium after his brutal conquest of China and central Asia, this has made the Great Khan the forefather of more than 40 million people across the region. So let's all hope that Ray J has also used 12,500 condoms.