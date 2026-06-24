Think you could catch a cheater? Now you might be able to if you take the advice of a private investigator.

When it comes to cheating, there are always signs. But it’s whether you know what to look for or not that really counts.

Over the course of history, people have come up with a multitude of ways to catch a cheat. From following them, to snooping on their phones – there are even books, films and podcasts about it.

However, if you’re really struggling to know if your beau is being unfaithful, Venus Investigations says there is one thing that has led to her catching hundreds of cheaters.

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She said, per The Mirror: "There's one cheating sign that seems to go unnoticed a lot.”

Venus Investigations spilled the beans on cheaters (Getty Stock Images)

The cheater guru added: “If you confront someone and ask if they're cheating and you get anything except a 'no' - I'm talking about anything evasive – then they're very likely cheating on you.”

She explained: "I'm talking about responses such as 'Do you really think I would cheat?' or 'I can't believe you'd accuse me of that. Just because I came home late from work, you think I'm cheating?' Anything other than a 'no' means you've got something to be worried about."

The reason behind this is that she said it’s evasive and deceptive without actually having to say ‘no’.

She said they tend to evade the question (Getty Stock Images)

In the comments of her Instagram video, it seems that people have had some first-hand experience with this ‘major’ red flag for a cheater.

One person wrote: “Yep. Police also use that to interrogate people.”

Another said: “He said no, he lied to my face so easily.”

However, a user went on to claim: “Humans not built for monogamy.”

Someone else said: “And if you have to ask, you probably already know the answer.”

So, everyone has their own opinion on this.

According to Titan Investigations, evasiveness, sensitivity and defensiveness are all signs of cheating.

Their website states that it’s a ploy to throw you off their scent, as they explain: “You might notice that simple questions about their day or whereabouts are met with irritation, anger, or even accusations. They may employ gaslighting tactics, attempting to make you doubt your own perceptions or sanity. For example, if you express concern about their fidelity, they might turn the tables and accuse you of being paranoid or unfaithful yourself.

“This pattern of blame-shifting and evasion is designed to keep you off balance and prevent you from uncovering the truth. If your partner’s reactions seem disproportionate to your questions, or if they consistently avoid discussing certain topics, it may be a sign that they have something to hide.”