Ella Langley cancels concert due to 'serious security threat' just hours before show
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Ella Langley cancels concert due to 'serious security threat' just hours before show

Refund details are still to come, and her next show is scheduled for Lubbock, Texas, on Oct. 10

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Music, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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