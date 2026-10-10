Ella Langley cancels concert due to 'serious security threat' just hours before show

A 38-stop tour now has a gap in its schedule after Ella Langley canceled a concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, just hours before she was due to take the stage.

The Choosin' Texas singer was set to perform at the BOK Center on October 9 as part of her Dandelion Tour, but pulled the show over 'a serious security threat,' according to E! News.

Announcing the news in an Instagram post, Langley wrote: "Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight's show."

She added: "This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team."

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The post was published on October 9, the day of the show.

The statements reported so far do not specify the nature of the threat. Langley's post named her fans, the venue staff and her team as those whose safety was involved.

Ella Langley canceled her October 9 concert at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, hours before she was due to take the stage. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Ella Langley Tulsa concert ticket refunds

For concertgoers who purchased tickets, the BOK Center said in a separate statement: "Additional information and details regarding ticket refunds will be shared as soon as possible."

Langley stressed that calling off the show was 'not a decision that was made lightly,' before apologizing to those who had planned to attend.

"I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can't tell you how sorry I am," she continued. "I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm's way."

The BOK Center said additional information on ticket refunds for the canceled show will be shared as soon as possible. (Photo by Tyler Layne / Getty Images for Experience Tulsa)

Ella Langley Dandelion Tour remaining dates

Langley did not address whether the Tulsa cancellation will affect any further dates. She is currently scheduled to perform in Lubbock, Texas, on October 10, followed by stops in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Des Moines and Lincoln, before the tour wraps up on Halloween in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

That makes Lubbock her next scheduled stop after the canceled Tulsa date.

The Be Her artist launched the 38-stop Dandelion Tour in May in support of her second album of the same name, and the run is set to conclude at the end of October.

Langley, the You Look Like You Love Me singer, has been documenting the tour on social media.





Alongside a carousel of concert photos in a September 27 Instagram post naming Knoxville, Columbus and Moline, she wrote: "Every single night of this tour is so special, I can't thank y'all enough."

What is confirmed so far comes from Langley's Instagram post and the BOK Center's statement: the Tulsa date on October 9 was canceled, the decision followed advice from local authorities, the venue and Langley's security team, and refund information is still to come. What has not been addressed is the nature of the threat or whether other dates will be affected.

UNILAD has contacted the BOK Center for comment.