Trump set to end 234-year US penny tradition as new bill awaits his signature
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Trump set to end 234-year US penny tradition as new bill awaits his signature

The last U.S. penny for general circulation was minted on November 12, 2025

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, Money, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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