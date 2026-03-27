President Donald Trump is set to make a historic change to paper currency, marking a huge deviation from tradition.

In a bid to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence, paper notes in the US will have a redesign this year - starting in the summer - and will feature a new change for the first time in 165 years.

Independence Day, or July 4, 2026, is the 250th anniversary of the United States becoming an independent country, and there are big celebrations planned to mark it.

While currently, the notes include the signature of the US treasurer, the currency will now feature Trump's signature instead.

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It's the first time a sitting president has ever signed American currency, Reuters reports.

The Treasury announced the news this week, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explaining in a statement: “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability.

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial."

A historic change will be made to US currency (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The notes are expected to begin printing in June but are likely to take a number of weeks to begin circulating.

“As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump’s leadership,” added Treasurer Brandon Beach.

“The President’s mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.”

The currency will feature Trump's signature (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump's signature appearing on the notes is set to be one of a variety of anniversary-related changes issued by the government in the coming months.

For example, a commemorative gold coin has been also been approved, with an image of Trump standing at a desk.

There are also plans regarding a $1 coin featuring Trump. However, the proposals have caused some controversy, due to the fact it's against US law to have the image of a sitting president or living former president on a non-commemorative coin.

Since it was announced in October last year, many Democrats have sought to block the implementation of the new $1 coin.

Democratic Senators Jeff Merkley and Catherine Cortez Masto head up a bill to block the coin, with the former previously describing the move as an 'abuse of taxpayer dollars'.

"President Trump's self-celebrating maneuvers are authoritarian actions worthy of dictators like North Korea's Kim Jong Un, not the United States of America," he said in a statement.