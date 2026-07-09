An expectant mom was forced to give birth nine premature after receiving a shocking diagnosis.

Amy Carroll, 34, had been in her fourth pregnancy, and had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes at the start.

So when she started experiencing fainting episodes, she initially put these symptoms down to the initial diagnosis.

But things escalated when Amy suffered a seizure while lying in bed next to her partner, 36-year-old Torrin Sirus, in the early hours of June 17

Advert

Amy, a support worker from Northamptonshire in the UK, was taken to hospital where she underwent MRI and CT scans over the following two days.

These confirmed that Amy had seven masses in her brain, and she was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer, with doctors saying this was the result of her previously having breast cancer in 2021, which she beat.

Amy at the hospital (SWNS)

Due to how urgent treatment for the cancer, Amy had to have an emergency C-section at just under 31 weeks, and her son Arlo Atlas Sirus was born weighing just 4lb 2oz, and is 'doing well for his size'.

Now, Amy has said she is relieved that 'miracle' Arlo is here, saying: “This pregnancy saved my life because I didn’t realise I was ill.

“After my breast cancer treatment, I was told I could never have kids so this baby is a miracle."

She added: “At the start of my pregnancy, I started to feel unwell and was diagnosed with gestational diabetes for the first time ever.

“I was feeling a bit dizzy and faint but thought it was a side effect of the diabetes and tried to shake it off."

Amy described how she doesn't remember being taken to hospital after her seizure.

Now, the mom is waiting to begin her first round of cancer treatment, and is concerned that she won't be able to hold her son.

Amy previously had breast cancer in 2021 (SWNS)

“When I start treatment, I won’t be able to be with the baby all the time which is going to break me, I’ve got to see how I am after each treatment," she said.

“When I do have chemotherapy, I won't be able to touch him at all, which will be so hard."

She explained that she hadn't been allowed to touch her children when she previously had chemotherapy.

"I was so tired and exhausted from it, and I know I will be again this time," she said.

"The doctors haven't told me what type of chemotherapy I am going to have yet, as they are getting the radiotherapy done first and then reassessing the treatment plan."

Amy is now due to start her first round of radiotherapy on July 15, but said that her baby son helps to take her mind off her illness.

“He is so cute, whenever I see Arlo every worry goes away, I forget I’ve had a c-section and that I’ve got the tumours," she said.