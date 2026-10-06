Nutritionist explains why air fryers aren’t always healthier than ovens
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Nutritionist explains why air fryers aren’t always healthier than ovens

Harman Bajwa, a registered nutritionist at Nutrificient, says air fryers aren't what you believe them to be

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Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Air Fryers, Health, Food and Drink

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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