Man who 'exclusively drinks' fermented milk explains why he follows strict ‘primal’ diet

A man who follows the strict 'primal diet' has revealed what he eats in a day, after admitting he doesn't believe humans have 'evolved' to eat vegetables.

There’s no shortage of diets promising to change the way we eat, from plant-based and Mediterranean diets, to keto, low-carb and intermittent fasting.

But one man has taken a particularly strict approach to his diet, having not eaten a single vegetable in a whole year after adopting the lifestyle in 2025.

Hassan, from Kent, UK, also known as 'Has Carnivore' on TikTok, has documented his journey to becoming 'primal' - which limits his daily food consumption to the confinements of animal produce only.

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Speaking with UNILAD, the 36-year-old detailed what he eats in an average day - and how much it sets him back.

What he eats in a day on a 'primal' diet

"In a typical day, I would eat anywhere between half a kilo and a kilo of raw red meat - including beef or venison," he said.

"If I'm at a restaurant, I'll have a steak, but I'll have it blue-rare."

On top of that, Hassan 'exclusively' drinks around a litre of raw milk everyday, which he says comes 'straight from the farm'.

He has now been 'primal' for a year. (@carnivorehas/TikTok)

The content creator noted that while he used to eat a lot of eggs, he has recently reduced his intake.

And perhaps the most notable detail? Not a single vegetable.

'I don't believe vegetables are good for us'

"I'm not really keen on vegetables, I believe they're not really that great for us," he explained.

His beliefs are based on the natural defence chemicals found in some vegetables, which he believes can be harmful to humans.

"I argue that humans haven't evolved to eat vegetables, especially the ones that we have now," Hassan added.

While plants do contain natural defence compounds which can help protect them from pests, most nutrition experts consider these compounds harmless in the amounts typically consumed as part of a balanced diet, with cooking and normal digestion also reducing the impact of many of them.

How much does it cost him?

But when it comes to the cost of his unusual lifestyle, Hassan revealed he currently spends around £400 ($540) a month on food, admitting that it’s 'quite an expensive' way to live.

Has does not believe vegetables are good for us. (@carnivorehas/TikTok)

And Andrew Griffiths, fitness expert & nutritionist at Net World Sports, has shared his concerns about those looking to adopt the diet, claiming that it’s certainly not for everyone.

'A very expensive, nutrient-narrow diet', nutritionist warns

"All that you are achieving is a very expensive, nutrient-narrow diet," he stated.

"The absence of plant foods is where issues start to arise. And the raw meat aspect of the diet is a different subject altogether because the pathogen load that cooking neutralises is substantial."

The expert noted that among the biggest concerns are developing 'E. coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria, and parasitic infections including Toxoplasma gondii, Taenia tapeworms and Trichinella spiralis'.

"Toxoplasmosis is particularly noteworthy because it's the second-leading cause of foodborne illness deaths in the US according to CDC estimates," he added.

However, the nutritionist did note that 'while the data supporting benefits of the diet is not exactly extensive, it is growing'.

"The strongest argument for a carnivore diet is that it is the most aggressive elimination diet going," he explained.

"Strip everything grain and plant-based out, and anyone with food sensitivities, autoimmune flare patterns or chronic gut issues gets a clean baseline to work from."

But Griffiths stressed that the ultimate aim should be to 'reintroduce one food group at a time', rather than adopting the diet as a long-term lifestyle.