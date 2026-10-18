The grim reality of what happens to your tattoos after you die
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The grim reality of what happens to your tattoos after you die

One autopsy technician revealed the part of his job that leaves him apologizing to the dead.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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