Man who weighed 550lb walking every day 'for his life' explains why day 38 was his hardest yet

A man who weighed 550lb is now walking every day to lose weight after previously describing tying his shoelaces as a ‘monumental task’.

When it comes to losing weight, the journey can be anything but easy, with even small changes often requiring huge amounts of determination.

And for one man, committing to walking every day became a life-changing challenge.

Jay, known as lucidbluejay on TikTok, is currently walking over one mile nearly every single day to 'save his life', after formally weighing 550lb.

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Currently on day 80 of his challenge, Jay weighs 475lb, but speaking with UNILAD, he's opened up about why day 38 was the most challenging of all.

The content creator noted that day 38 became 'extremely difficult' after he 'allowed other people to dictate' how he felt.

"They shamed me for the meals I was eating and how I looked, because one of my videos went viral at 11.7 million views," Jay admitted.

"I used to binge eat to suppress my emotions when I was overwhelmed. When I would binge eat, it was sort of like an automatic mode where I didn't even look at what I was eating.

Before the challenge, Jay was not able to walk to the end of his drive without getting out of breath. (lucidbluejay)

"I would chase the dopamine feeling by eating copious amounts of food. But at one point in my life, the dopamine hit just stopped."

He noted that he was in a repetitive cycle for 'decades' where nothing was changing in his life.

"I usually walk 1.5 miles a day for 6 days a week and have 1 rest day," he said, noting that he will 'up' the distance as the weeks go by.

But alongside walking, Jay has now introduced weight training into his routine.

"The ultimate goal," he said, "Is to live a long and happy life for myself and for my family."

Jay says he is walking for his 'life'. (lucidbluejay)

"There is no scale number I'm trying to hit, no specific look. Just becoming the best version of myself that I needed when I as a kid."

Having been 'over weight' since he was six years old, Jay is on a mission to do this for his future self.

Speaking about how life has changed since starting the challenge, Jay said: "I have A LOT more energy throughout my day because I weigh much less than when I began my journey.

"I can tie my shoes without getting out of breath now, which was a monumental task. I used to have to sit and rest constantly because I was so out of shape. My mental fortitude is stronger; I found my confidence, and I believe in myself a lot more."