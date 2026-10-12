Nurse shares simple pillow rule that could help you sleep better when taking GLP-1s
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Nurse shares simple pillow rule that could help you sleep better when taking GLP-1s

Adding protein to your evening meal could help prevent early-morning wake-ups that some people mistakenly blame on their medication.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Weight loss, Health, Ozempic

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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