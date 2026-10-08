GLP-1s can affect your oral health, so your dentist needs to know
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GLP-1s can affect your oral health, so your dentist needs to know

Dr Saravanan Thangarajan explained that the active ingredient in the drugs can turn your experience dangerous

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: Health, Ozempic

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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