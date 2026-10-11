Neuroradiologist details three daily habits to create a 'healthier environment for the brain'

Health and fitness is on the rise, with more people than ever hitting the gym and attending workout classes. Young people are swapping nights out for pilates and matcha - but while physical health is getting more attention, mental fitness deserves just as much focus.

Dr. Emer MacSweeney, a world-renowned expert in brain and mind health, tells UNILAD that 'it's crucial to be proactive about the choices we make every day' to support brain health in the long term.

"Consistent sleep, nourishing food, and regular social and intellectual engagement can help create a healthier environment for the brain over decades," she adds.

Brain health refers to how well our brains function in several areas including memory, movement, emotions and sensory processings, but how can we keep our brains staying in tip-top shape?

Treat sleep as sacred

The expert says we must 'treat sleep as sacred' (Getty Stock)

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It's recommended that adults get around eight hours of sleep per night, although this can be difficult during the hustle and bustle of modern day society.

However, getting enough shut eye is more important than people may think, Dr. Emer says.

"Sleep is an active period of maintenance and restoration, and inadequate sleep is one of the most underestimated threats to long-term brain health. It’s not just about quantity, but quality, too.

"During deep sleep, the brain’s glymphatic system (think of this as a nightly housekeeping process) helps to clear metabolic waste, including proteins such as amyloid-beta and tau. These proteins are associated with Alzheimer’s disease when they accumulate abnormally within the brain," she adds.

However, 'chronic sleep disruption negatively impacts this process,' and is also associated with inflammation, impaired memory consolidation and reduced cognitive performance.

Eat mindfully

Food choices contribute enormously to brain health (Getty Stock)

"What we eat also influences the environment our brain functions in," the expert says.

She recommends whole-food, plant-forward diets such as the Mediterranean and MIND diets, which evidence favours.

As per Healthline, the MIND diet ' is designed to reduce the risk of dementia and loss of brain function as you age.'

It combines aspects of the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet. Research has shown that these diets can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of diseases such as heart disease, as well as lower blood pressure.

These diets 'emphasize vegetables, fruit, whole grains, legumes, fish, nuts and healthy fats, with relatively little highly processed food,' Dr. Emer says.

As well as 'enormously' contributing to brain health, these food choices also help to support cardiovascular and metabolic health, as well as reducing inflammation.

Try something new

'Mastering a new skill forces the brain to process information differently' (Getty Stock)

Although many of us are creatures of habit, Dr. Emer says that 'the brain also thrives on novelty and challenge,' and trying new things is actually a great habit for brain health.

The expert recommends learning a new language or trying a new sport, although it could be as simple as taking a new route home.

"Travelling somewhere unfamiliar or mastering a new skill forces the brain to process information differently," she explains.

A new experience helps the brain require the brain to adapt, problem-solve and learn.

"This helps build what we call cognitive resilience: a richer, more adaptable network that may help the brain age healthfully," Dr. Emer adds.