Remains found near Nancy Guthrie's home as investigation continues

Human remains have turned up in the Arizona desert roughly 15 miles from the home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, triggering a fresh police response in Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed the discovery but said there is currently no evidence tying it to the ongoing investigation into Guthrie's disappearance, stating the remains are not linked to the case 'at this time.'

Officials said the remains appeared to have been in the desert location, near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard, for an 'extended period of time.'

So far, authorities haven't disclosed who found them, exactly when they were discovered, or what has led investigators to rule out a connection to Guthrie so early on.

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Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1, 2026. (Photo by Grace Hie Yoon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Where were the remains found near Nancy Guthrie's home?

The site sits on the southwestern edge of Tucson, a hilly stretch dotted with towering saguaro cacti that overlooks a busy four-lane road, according to CNN.

Multiple sheriff's vehicles were seen parked at the top of a residential driveway nearby, while deputies were spotted on foot searching further into the surrounding terrain.

The area is largely residential, with houses set back from the main road along long private driveways.

The development lands more than six months after Guthrie vanished without a trace from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is continuing to appeal for information on the case. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

What happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Guthrie was last seen on January 31, with investigators believing she was taken from her bedroom in the early hours of February 1.

She disappeared without her phone or the medication she needed, and doorbell footage is said to have captured a masked figure approaching the property and deliberately blocking the camera that night.

No arrests have been made in the case, and police have not named a suspected motive.

Last month, investigators released two ransom notes allegedly connected to the disappearance in hopes of generating new leads.

The first reportedly demanded $4 million in Bitcoin, climbing to $6 million if Guthrie's family didn't pay, along with a threat to kill her.

A second note sent days later made a far darker claim, stating: "She perished shortly after she was taken." It continued: "We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now."

Sheriff Chris Nanos has not confirmed whether the notes are authentic, but told reporters: 'We think every one of them's valid until we show otherwise.' DNA evidence recovered from the home is still being examined.

Guthrie's daughter, Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has used her platform to repeatedly appeal for information. In an emotional statement last month, she wrote: "Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since."

She added: "We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes."

Savannah said she wants to give her mother 'the dignity of a proper goodbye,' ending her plea with the words: "Please. Bring her home."

The family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery, and the investigation remains open.

UNILAD has contacted the Pima County Sheriff's Department for comment.