Remains found near Nancy Guthrie's home as investigation continues
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Remains found near Nancy Guthrie's home as investigation continues

Police say the grim find isn't connected to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Topics: Arizona, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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