Wife 'likely died before her kids' in apparent Michigan murder-suicide that left family of 8 dead
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Wife 'likely died before her kids' in apparent Michigan murder-suicide that left family of 8 dead

Kristopher Karolkiewicz is believed to have murdered his wife and their six children

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Mandy Karolkiewicz/TikTok

Topics: True crime, Michigan, News, Crime, Police

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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