A Californian OnlyFans model broke down in tears in a San Diego courtroom as she was sentenced to four years in prison for involuntary manslaughter following the death of a client during a fetish session.

Michaela Rylaarsdam, 32, addressed the victim's family from the stand in San Diego Superior Court, struggling to find words for what had happened, per the New York Post.

"It needs to be said, there are no words," she said through tears. "'I'm sorry' is not enough."

The case centers on the death of Michael Dale, 55, who died from asphyxiation after contacting Rylaarsdam in April 2023 to arrange an encounter in which he had made several specific requests.

Advert

The 32-year-old's client died of asphyxiation (enjoy.the.experience/TikTok)

According to texts seen by Detective Chris Zack of the Escondido Police Department, Dale had asked to be wrapped in Saran Wrap 'like a mummy', have women's boots glued to his feet, and have his eyes sealed shut with pouring adhesive.

During the recorded session, Rylaarsdam placed duct tape over Dale's mouth and a plastic bag and Saran Wrap over his head. His limbs were also bound.

A roommate of Dale's later testified at a preliminary hearing that he had heard Dale ask Rylaarsdam to stop before losing consciousness, reportedly even offering her more money to do so.

The bag remained over his head for approximately eight minutes. Dale was rushed to hospital, where he was declared brain dead, and was taken off life support a few days later. A medical examiner ruled his cause of death as asphyxiation.

Rylaarsdam, who operated under the professional name Ashley SinCal, 'the h is silent', had been working in the industry for approximately ten years, according to her website Secret Hostess, where she described herself as an 'upscale and classy creation' and a 'chameleon of this industry'.

Her menu of services included a range of in-call and out-call options, with her highest-priced offering, the 'Ultimate Incall', listed at $1,500.

Michaela Rylaarsdam was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter (enjoy.the.experience/TikTok)

While the incident occurred in San Diego County, Rylaarsdam was based in Menifee, Riverside County.

She is married to Brandon Rylaarsdam, who was reportedly aware of her OnlyFans page and helped manage the business.

Graphic photos from the encounter were said to have been sent to her husband, and a video recorded during the session, intended for OnlyFans, was recovered as part of the investigation.

Two years after Dale's death, Rylaarsdam was initially charged with murder before pleading guilty to the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office confirmed the stipulated four-year sentence.

It's said that Rylaarsdam was paid $11,000 by Michael Dale (enjoy.the.experience/TikTok)

Her attorney Dan Cohen told the New York Post that his client had no intention of killing Dale and had acted appropriately once she realised something was wrong, calling 911 immediately and remaining at the scene when police arrived.

"There is definitely a consensual element, not only something he consented to, something he was actively seeking," Cohen said, adding that while consent is not a legal defence, it was 'certainly a mitigating factor'.

Rylaarsdam delivered her apology to Dale's family before the sentence was handed down, but could not finish her statement.

"I would say the desire to go back and undo this would be at the top," she said. "If I could change this…"

She is expected to serve her four-year sentence in custody.

Rylaarsdam's attorney Dan Cohen, the Escondido Police Department, and San Diego County District Attorney’s Office have been approached for comment.