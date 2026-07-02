They are the undisputed, billion-dollar mascots of modern children's cinema, but an incredibly strange creative choice behind the Despicable Me and Minions franchise continues to leave parents and film buffs completely baffled.

Ever since the pill-shaped, banana-obsessed henchmen first exploded onto cinema screens alongside the supervillain Gru, audiences have noticed a glaring demographic quirk across the entire multi-film universe: every single named Minion is explicitly male.

From Kevin, Stuart, and Bob to the massive armies of yellow workers running through the underground laboratories, there is not a single female character to be found within their ranks.

Given that the franchise stands as the highest-grossing animated film series in history, the total absence of female representation eventually prompted fans to demand an official explanation from the creative minds behind the animation studio, Illumination.

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The heavy curtain of mystery was finally pulled back by the franchise’s French co-creator and primary voice actor, Pierre Coffin.

In a highly candid interview with The Guardian, the filmmaker was asked outright about the lack of female Minions, and he didn’t hold back in his response.

Pierre Coffin opened up about the possibility of seeing female Minions in the future (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“I think a female Minion would be the beginning of the end,” he told the publication.” Universal would want to do it because they’d think it would please all the women out there. But I’m not convinced.”

“If I were a woman, I’d think it was tokenistic. I’m not saying we’re not gonna do it or not try, but maybe it’s not meant to be. Or maybe it is! Who knows.”

He then went on to explain how the possibility of introducing some female minions had been raised in the past, the idea had never made it outside of the writer’s room “We did play around with the idea of having the Minions land on this island where there was another tribe who were all, apparently, female,” he added.

“But it didn’t go further than that. In my head, female Minions would look exactly the same as male ones. And in terms of how they breed: they don’t. They just are.”

The talk of female Minions isn’t the first time Coffin has addressed the topic either, as he previously claimed that the reason all of the Minions were male, was because they were simply too ‘dumb and stupid’ to convincingly be female.

“Seeing how dumb and stupid they often are,” Coffin previously told The Wrap, “I just couldn't imagine Minions being girls.”

According to the creator's logic, the non-stop slapstick violence and self-sabotaging behavior that defines the Minions' daily routines felt inherently tied to how he envisioned the male characters.

While Coffin’s comments have drawn plenty of internet debate over the years regarding gender stereotypes, it also opened up questions about the biology of the species.

Coffin previously claimed that Minions were simply too 'dumb and stupid' to be female ( Universal Pictures)

If the entire population of yellow helpers is male, how exactly do they survive or multiply?

The franchise addressed this in the 2015 spin-off feature film Minions, which established their lore in an opening origin sequence.

The creatures are shown to be an ancient, immortal species that originally evolved from single-celled yellow organisms at the beginning of prehistoric time.

Because they do not age or pass away from natural causes, they do not have a functional need to reproduce biologically to keep their population stable.

While the "too stupid to be female" rule remains one of animation's most unique character mandates, it hasn't slowed down the box-office juggernaut.

Illumination's yellow stars continue to dominate retail shelves and cinema screens worldwide—proving that their goofy, dim-witted antics are a winning formula regardless of the internet's demographic debates.