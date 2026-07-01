Viewers have responded furiously to the use of AI to generate the voice of Gene Wilder in a new game show on Netflix.

The new game show is called Wonka's The Golden Ticket, and is set to release on the streaming service on September 23.

In the show's description, it's touted as a 'one-of-a-kind reality competition', as 'lucky players step inside Wonka's Chocolate Factory to face unpredictable games, tests and temptations.'

But even before its release the new show has been met with controversy after it emerged that generative AI was used to recreate the voice of Gene Wilder, who played Willy Wonka in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, which adapted Roald Dahl's book.

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Viewers slammed the platform for using AI in this way, calling it an 'obscenity' and saying that it has 'no soul' and 'no depth'.

Wilder in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

The AI-generated voiceover says: "A whole new generation of real-life golden ticket holders will compete for a life-changing prize or say a most unfortunate goodbye.

"Marvel at the magic you remember and delight in my newest wonders beyond imagination. The most extraordinary competition on Earth is about to begin."

Gene Wilder's estate has been involved in the show's production.

Wilder's wife Karen B Wilder said: "More than five decades ‌after Gene brought Willy Wonka to life, people of all ages and backgrounds around ​the world continue to find joy, laughter and inspiration in his performance.

"Gene had a remarkable ability ⁠to bring humour, wonder and heart ⁠into people's lives, and that connection has endured for generations."

A synopsis of the show that a representative of Netflix shared with UNILAD explains that the show will be made up on 12 golden ticket winners who will have to 'navigate a series of Wonka’s games, tests, and temptations designed to challenge them physically, mentally, and morally', and that 'in the end, only one contestant will have what it takes to earn Wonka’s life-changing prize.'

Wilder is known for his role in the adaptation of Roald Dahl's book (Rick Diamond/Getty)

It involved partnering with AI developer ElevenLabs to recreate Wilder's voice.

But fans of the film have reacted with anger to the announcement, and took to social media to share their feelings about the upcoming show.

One wrote that it 'almost sounds like gene wilder, but not really and is a plastic substitute that people will eat up because the robots have made them stupid, This is an obscenity.'

Meanwhile, a second person queried why a voice actor was not hired, saying: "Nah why did they have to use AI for his voice, they could have gotten someone else to voice this over. It didn't need to be Gene. I'm sure they got permission, but I'm out. Not watching this".

Another wrote: "Just hire a talented voice actor to play a new host! Why do we have to dig up the past?" while someone else wrote: “Someone should have voiced this better, the ai voice lacks emotion, no soul no depth.”

UNILAD approached representatives of Netflix for comment.