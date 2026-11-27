Malin Åkerman says playing Margo Banks has brought plenty of unexpected attention her way since The Hunting Wives premiered in 2025.

Speaking alongside co-star Brittany Snow in a Variety YouTube video shared on November 26th, the actor said she has received a lot of 'thirsty' DMs from fans of the show.

"I had a woman at a party ask me to Margo Banks her," Åkerman said.

"I think it means take her on, yeah. And did I? I'm not gonna answer that question."

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Someone then joked that 'maybe there is a little slapping involved' and 'maybe it's other stuff, too'.

The Hunting Wives premiered in 2025, and a renewal was announced before season two came out. (Netflix)

The conversation moved on to Pitch Perfect, in which Snow played Chloe.

Åkerman admitted she could not remember the character's name, although she has seen the film and only recalls 'the Bellas'. She also had no idea what 'Bechloe' meant until Snow explained that fans use 'shipping' to put characters in a relationship.

Asked whether she would ship them, Åkerman said: "I do know who you're talking about in Pitch Perfect, but I'm obviously going to choose Margo and Sophie. That ship is more exciting."

The pair were asked to compare their characters' choices on screen.

They said it was 'pretty even' in season one, but things changed in season two.

"I think season two you go a little unhinged," one told the other, who replied: "I lose the plot on season two."

Both agreed the Nadia storyline was the biggest misstep.

"I think the whole Nadia situation was the worst decision that both our characters made this season," one said. They added: "I think Sophie is a lot more unhinged and Margo is a lot more calculated."

Asked who is the top and who is the bottom between the two characters, they said it 'depends' and 'shifts a lot'.

Åkerman and Snow discussed the show in a YouTube video shared on November 26th (Netflix)

The co-stars were also asked where the wig lives now.

One suggested it belongs on a mannequin at the Academy, while the other said it should be on a wax model at Madame Tussauds. "She deserves an Emmy," one added.

One of them explained that a wig made for their head arrived by mail three days before shooting began.

They said a wig can take one to two months to make properly, so the team pulled one out of a box instead. This time, they said, they made sure there was enough time for fixing.

Looking ahead, the pair said they hope for 10 seasons, with a renewal announced before season two came out.

"We were hoping and I think we were positive about it, but definitely didn't expect to hear before season 2 came out," one said. "So, we're elated that we get to go back to work."

Of Margo, one said: "I just want her to be free, you know?"