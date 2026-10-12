Reality TV star Milania Giudice reveals she's in treatment center diagnosed with bipolar disorder after arrest

Milania Giudice has revealed she is receiving professional treatment for bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, PTSD and ADHD, as the reality TV star opens up about a difficult period in her life.

The 20-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shared the update in an Instagram video on October 12, explaining that she is currently staying at a treatment center and working on her mental health.

Her announcement comes months after an arrest for assault and the sudden death of her best friend, Victoria Zardoya, in July.

In the Instagram video, Milania spoke candidly about her diagnoses and confirmed that she was receiving professional care.

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"I do struggle with mental health issues," she told her followers.

"I am bipolar. I struggle with depression, anxiety, PTSD and ADHD and I am not ashamed of any of my mental health disorders because I'm currently at a treatment center, my mom's on her way to come visit me today."

(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The reality TV personality also reflected on how much she had experienced in recent months, saying she was trying to prioritize herself while processing everything that had happened.

"I do work on myself, but you know what? I am only 20 years old and this summer hit me like a bus," she added.

Milania, who attends the University of Tampa, said dealing with personal difficulties while living in the public eye had made the situation particularly challenging.

"A lot of things happened in a short amount of time and I'm trying to just process everything," she explained.

"It's really hard being in the public light while you go through things in life."

Maria DeSantis, Milania Giudice's manager and longtime family friend, confirmed in September that Milania was seeking treatment. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

What happened to Milania Giudice before she entered treatment?

Milania's latest update follows a series of difficult events. She was arrested on an assault charge in May, and the case remains ongoing. According to the original report, she has yet to enter a plea.

Then, in July, her best friend Victoria Zardoya died suddenly, adding to what Milania described as an overwhelming period in her life.

Her manager, Maria DeSantis, previously confirmed in September that Milania was seeking treatment. DeSantis, a longtime family friend, also addressed the support surrounding the reality star in a September 24 statement to E! News.

"All of us are doing everything we can to support her as she navigates an incredibly difficult time in her life, particularly following the devastating loss of her best friend, Victoria," DeSantis said.

"She is currently surrounded by people who love her and is under the care of professionals who are working with her and her family."

Milania also used her latest video to address her relatives, apologizing to her mother, sisters Gia, Gabriella and Audriana, father Joe Giudice, and the rest of her friends and family.

"I just want to say I'm sorry because I was grown up on pure respect, love and I just haven't been showing the Milania that I want to show and I want to do better," she said.

She added that she wanted to change the content she had been posting online and focus on using her experiences to help others.

(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

How has Teresa Giudice supported her daughter?

Milania's public apology follows an Instagram Story posted on October 6, in which she expressed appreciation for her mother's influence and upbringing.

"The older I get the more I appreciate how I was raised and who I was raised by," she wrote. "You are the best, sorry mother."