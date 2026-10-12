Reality TV star Milania Giudice reveals she's in treatment center diagnosed with bipolar disorder after arrest
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Reality TV star Milania Giudice reveals she's in treatment center diagnosed with bipolar disorder after arrest

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also opened up about losing her best friend

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Mental Health, Celebrity, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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