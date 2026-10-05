Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley looks unrecognizable as he gets complete drag makeover

Plastique Tiara has worked her magic once more, this time on Olympic diver Tom Daley.

Daley has a whopping five Olympic medals to his name, as well as numerous others from other global events.

He retired from diving after the Paris Olympics in 2024, having appeared in a total of five Olympic Games over his career.

Since then, 32-year-old Daley spends his time doing television appearances and featured on last year's Celebrity Traitors. He's also a keen crafter and is well-known for his love of knitting.

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Daley is also a dad to two kids, whom he shares with his husband Dustin Lance Black, 52.

It's safe to say that his face is pretty recognizable – apart from when he underwent a makeover by Vietnamese-American performer and dancer Plastique Tiara recently.

Tom Daley, 32, is a retired Olympic diver (Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue)

Plastique Tiara, whose real name is Duc Tran Nguyen, boasts nearly five million followers on Instagram and is well-known for giving celebrities like Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, comedian Leenda Dong, and social media star Nicolas Sturniolo impressive makeovers.

Daley was one of the drag icon's most recent models, and people online (including the Olympian himself) have been blown away by the transformation.

Daley is known for his boyish looks and short brunette hair, but Plastique Tiara transformed him into a blond haired bombshell.

"From Diver to Diva," the content creator captioned the photos of Daley. The pics were only shared on October 4 – and the post has already garnered 137,000 likes and over 2,000 comments at the time of writing.

Traitors UK star Stephen Libby commented: "I’m blown AWAY!"

"I still can’t believe this is me," Daley also commented. "Oh my god! A princess," added another, while a different person said that they were 'losing their mind' over the dramatic makeover.

Somebody else wrote: "HELLOO?!! THIS IS WITCH CRAFT!"

Daley's husband's reaction to his transformation was caught on camera. Black said to his spouse of almost 10 years: "Oh my God, I'm straight now. I mean you are [expletive] beautiful, I don't understand what's happening to me, I always knew you were gonna make a beautiful woman but this is exceptional."

Daley went on to joke that he was going to pick up their kids from school in his drag outfit.

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley married in 2017 (River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

There's roughly 20 years between Daley and his husband, but the pair said that the gap feels smaller as each year passes.

"As we get older, I think we both align very well on what we want to achieve," the diver told Us Weekly last year.

"We’re both really big dreamers. I think that was the biggest thing for us, that we’re both so supportive of each other. We don’t limit the other person’s dreams. We really make each other feel like we can achieve whatever we set our minds to."