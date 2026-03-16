Bridesmaids fans were sent into a frenzy last night after the cast of the 2011 movie reunited at the Oscars after 15 years.

Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy and Ellie Kemper came together to present at the star-studded night, where Bridesmaids' very own Byrne was up for Best Actress for the 2025 movie If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.

But, not all the cast was there — notably, Wendi McLendon-Covey was absent from the festivities.

People quickly took to social media to question where The Goldbergs favorite was.

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One person said: "No Wendi McLendon-Covey in that #Bridesmaids reunion? What’s up with that bullsh*t?"

Another questioned: "Where is Wendi McLendon-Covey for the Bridesmaids reunion at the Oscars?"

Several members of the Bridesmaids cast reunited on stage at the Oscars (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"Oscars doing Wendi McLendon-Covey so dirty," added a third.

McLendon-Covey has since spoken out on the matter and assured fans that she's fine while sharing the reason for her absence.

Taking to Instagram, she penned: "In response to some of the dms I'm getting: I had a neck lift last week because I'm tired of looking like a melting candle. So I had to skip the Academy Awards. No drama. Everything is fine."

McLendon-Covey shared a photo of her in bed where she was seen sporting a SKIMS-like face wrap.

The actresses' followers proceeded to send their well wishes to her and branded her as a 'rockstar'.

Fargo star Allison Tolman wrote: "Congratulations queen, I cannot WAIT to see her. (Your neck)."

Wendi McLendon-Covey is recovering from a neck lift (wendimclendoncovey/Instagram)

Fellow actress Christine Lakin also penned: "In a world where both an academy award and a neck lift are personal aspirations, I think I’d still choose the neck lift."

Others applauded McLendon-Covey for her honesty. Somebody said: "I love how real this post is!!! You were missed."

"That’s the one thing I would do if I could! Good for you… and hope you heal quickly," said a different fan.

Someone also wrote: "Love your transparency. F-yeah! Some people can embrace that candle look but others…hell no. Either way is right as long as it makes you happy. Big healing love!"

Hopefully McLendon-Covey will make an appearance at next year's Oscars instead.

The actress starred as Rita in the fan-favorite comedy movie (Universal Pictures)

2026 Oscars nominations and winners:

Best Picture





Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor





Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan - Sinners - WINNER

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress





Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress





Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor





Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best Director





Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Best Adapted Screenplay





Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Train Dreams

Best Original Screenplay





Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners - WINNER

Best Original Song



