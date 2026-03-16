Bridesmaids fans were sent into a frenzy last night after the cast of the 2011 movie reunited at the Oscars after 15 years.
Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy and Ellie Kemper came together to present at the star-studded night, where Bridesmaids' very own Byrne was up for Best Actress for the 2025 movie If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.
But, not all the cast was there — notably, Wendi McLendon-Covey was absent from the festivities.
People quickly took to social media to question where The Goldbergs favorite was.
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One person said: "No Wendi McLendon-Covey in that #Bridesmaids reunion? What’s up with that bullsh*t?"
Another questioned: "Where is Wendi McLendon-Covey for the Bridesmaids reunion at the Oscars?"
"Oscars doing Wendi McLendon-Covey so dirty," added a third.
McLendon-Covey has since spoken out on the matter and assured fans that she's fine while sharing the reason for her absence.
Taking to Instagram, she penned: "In response to some of the dms I'm getting: I had a neck lift last week because I'm tired of looking like a melting candle. So I had to skip the Academy Awards. No drama. Everything is fine."
McLendon-Covey shared a photo of her in bed where she was seen sporting a SKIMS-like face wrap.
The actresses' followers proceeded to send their well wishes to her and branded her as a 'rockstar'.
Fargo star Allison Tolman wrote: "Congratulations queen, I cannot WAIT to see her. (Your neck)."
Fellow actress Christine Lakin also penned: "In a world where both an academy award and a neck lift are personal aspirations, I think I’d still choose the neck lift."
Others applauded McLendon-Covey for her honesty. Somebody said: "I love how real this post is!!! You were missed."
"That’s the one thing I would do if I could! Good for you… and hope you heal quickly," said a different fan.
Someone also wrote: "Love your transparency. F-yeah! Some people can embrace that candle look but others…hell no. Either way is right as long as it makes you happy. Big healing love!"
Hopefully McLendon-Covey will make an appearance at next year's Oscars instead.
2026 Oscars nominations and winners:
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- F1
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another - WINNER
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan - Sinners - WINNER
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo - Sinners
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
- Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another - WINNER
- Train Dreams
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners - WINNER
Best Original Song
- 'Dear Me' - Diane Warren: Relentless
- 'Golden' - KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
- 'I Lied to You' - Sinners
- 'Sweet Dreams of Joy' - Viva Verdi!
- 'Train Dreams' - Train Dreams