The Academy has spoken out after Teyana Taylor was allegedly 'shoved' by a security guard after the Oscars concluded in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 15).

The actor was in attendance at the Dolby Theatre after being nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, which ultimately went to Amy Madigan for her role as Aunt Gladys in Weapons.

The film, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro, took home six Oscar awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

After the awards show had concluded, Taylor was involved in an apparent altercation with a security guard, which was caught on camera and later shared on social media.

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In the clip, the 35-year-old could be heard yelling at a person offscreen, as she could be heard saying: "Because you're a man putting your hands on a female! You're very rude. You're very rude. You're very rude."

Teyana Taylor (centre left) was amongst her One Battle After Another co-stars as they snagged Best Picture (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

The actor could then be seen telling the other guests: "Because he's putting his hands on a female! He literally shoved me... Do not shove me. Do not touch me. Do not push me," while another individual described the incident as 'uncalled for'.

Later on Sunday (March 15), Taylor spoke with TMZ and downplayed the situation.

She said: "There's always that one. But everything's fine. I'm happy. I think the first thing people do is definitely make assumptions, but at the end of the day, I just don't tolerate disrespect, especially when it's unwarranted and it's unprovoked, you know what I'm saying?"

Following her statement, the Academy has since issued one of its own, stating they are 'extremely upset' to learn about the incident.

Taylor's performance in One Battle After Another earned her a Best Supporting Actress nod (Warner Bros)

They added: "We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards season, and she has been nothing short of remarkable, supportive, kind, and all about community.

"Though the incident was with our outside security firm SIS, the experience of every single guest is our responsibility. We have made it clear to them that this behavior is not acceptable.

"We want to thank Teyana for showing remarkable grace, and we are taking the appropriate measures to ensure this does not happen again."

Taylor responded to the statement, penning on X: "Thank you to @TheAcademy. I really appreciate your unwavering love & support."

Taylor addressed the alleged incident, saying she 'just don't tolerate disrespect' (John Shearer/WireImage)

Security Industry Specialists, Inc., which the security guard works for, told People that the matter has been dealt with internally.

They said in a statement: "There was a brief interaction involving Ms. Taylor and a member of our security team during the show last evening. Our security personnel were working to manage a crowded area and ensure the safety of all guests.

"During that interaction, there was incidental contact and we regret that the situation escalated. This is not the standard of professionalism we expect from our team, and we have addressed the matter internally to help ensure situations like this do not happen again."