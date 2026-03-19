Nicholas Hoult's wife has blasted people for commenting on her breasts after she sported a plunging dress to the Oscars afterparty.

Bryana Holly, who was confirmed to be married to the Nosferatu and Superman star in November 2024 after several years of dating, joined the actor at the famous Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles earlier this week.

For the star-studded affair, mom-of-two Bryana wore a plunging, black sequin gown while Nicholas, 36, donned a Prada double-breasted suit. The actor is still rocking bleach blond hair ahead of the release of his next movie, How to Rob a Bank.

In light of Bryana's plunging top, people felt the need to comment on the model's breasts, which sparked her to address the matter — even though she felt people didn't deserve an explanation.

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Bryana Holly, seen with husband Nicholas Hoult, raised eyebrows with her dress (Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

Taking to her Instagram Story while sharing a snap of her and her husband together on the night in question, Bryana said: "Not that * anyone * is owed an explanation, but this is the product of a breastfeeding mother who hasn't fed her babies in hours ok! If you know then you know."

You tell 'em, Bryana.

The 32-year-old shares two children with Nicholas; eight-year-old son Joaquin, and a three-year-old son whose name has not been made public.

The celebrity pair (who were first linked to one another back in 2016) have always kept their romance and family life private. The couple didn't even announce their engagement, but Nicholas casually confirmed their marriage by referring to Bryana as his 'wife'.

Speaking at the Governors Awards in 2024, he called Bryana his 'wife' and a few days later they confirmed to PEOPLE that they had indeed tied the knot.

The celebrity pair share two children together (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

When asked about their martial status, he told the outlet: "I feel like it's fairly from my comments."

While the pair are thought to have started dating in 2016, Nicholas didn't make an appearance on Bryana's Instagram page until 2022. In a selfie that appears to have been taken in London, Bryana wished the actor a happy birthday.

She then shared a series of snaps with Nicholas in December 2023 to mark their seventh anniversary together. In some of the photos, Bryana appeared to have been wearing an engagement ring.

Nicholas and Bryana celebrated seven years together in December 2023 (bryanaholly/Instagram)

It seems as if Nichoals and Bryana were lucky to have received an invite to the infamous afterparty as Mark Guiducci, Vanity Fair's new editor, was adamant that only 'AAA-list stars' there, per a source who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter.

"He must have gone over that list a thousand times," they added.

Other celebs to have attended included Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kate Hudson, and Frankenstein star Mia Goth.