It has been another tough awards season for Timothée Chalamet, with the Marty Supreme star failing to pick up an Oscar for the fourth time at Sunday's Academy Awards show.

The 30-year-old's table tennis sports drama had scored him his third Best Actor nomination and was also a competitor in the Best Picture category, but was blown out of the water by the big winners of the night.

That included losing out to Paul Thomas Anderson's revolutionary black comedy One Battle After Another, which swept up six Oscars and pipped the night's favorite, Ryan Coogler's Sinners, to win the most Oscar statuettes of the night.

It was not all bad, though, for the vampire thriller, with Michael B. Jordan bagging Best Actor for his portrayal of twin brothers confronted by an ancient evil.

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But Chalamet's 'genuine' reaction to missing out at the Academy Awards has been picked up on by body language experts.

Timothèe Chalamet, along with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, attended the Oscars where the star was nominated for Best Actor (John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)

With so much practice this awards season in being gracious in defeat, body language expert Darren Stanton told Covers that Chalamet appeared to be proud of Jordan's win in one of the biggest categories of the night.

The expert explained: “Timothée Chalamet was genuinely happy for Michael. Sometimes we see microexpressions of sadness or disappointment from another nominee, but he seemed genuinely pleased at the moment it was announced."

Even if Chalamet was happy for Jordan, he also appeared to be genuinely sad at missing out yet again, as Stanton continued: "There was a brief close-up of Timothée and Kylie Jenner as Michael walked on stage, and there was definitely genuine happiness from the Marty Supreme star.









"He knows it’s all part of the game - win or lose. He didn’t flash any animosity, anger or jealousy."

But if one person struggled to see him lose for the third time, it was his girlfriend, Kylie, who had accompanied him through much of the awards season, and had only seen him bag a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice prize for Marty Supreme.

The body language expert explained: “When it came to Kylie, she wasn’t flashing any negative emotions, like anger or contempt, either. From her facial expressions, she just seemed disappointed for Timothée, even though he didn’t appear to be upset in any sense.

Timothèe and Kylie applauded Jordan as he went to the stage to accept the Best Actor award (ABC News)

"Overall, from a non-verbal point of view, there was no contempt at all, and her expressions towards Michael’s win were genuine. It was just clear she was there to support Timothée and wanted to see him do well.”

The loss means Chalamet will have to keep his Oscars acceptance speech for another year, though it did not even look like the Best Actor winner had a speech ready, with Jordan visibly stunned to have bagged the major prize.

While on stage, the Creed star thanked his mother and Coogler, saying he was 'so honoured to call you a collaborator and a friend and to give me an opportunity and space for me to be seen'.

"I love you too, bro," he added.

Stanton said: “Michael B. Jordan was genuinely gobsmacked. It took him a few moments to fully register what had happened - he appeared completely stunned and shell-shocked.

"He clearly needed a moment to grasp that he had won.

Michael B. Jordan thanked his mother and Sinners director, Ryan Coogler, in his speech (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"In terms of his delivery during the speech, he came across as a genuine and very humble guy. He didn’t try to be funny or clever - he spoke authentically from the heart. There was no smugness; he was completely genuine.

"He still seemed really shocked throughout the whole speech. Everything he displayed was consistent and true - he was completely amazed and in awe over winning."

2026 Oscars nominations

Best Picture





Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor





Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan - Sinners - WINNER

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress





Jessie Buckley - Hamnet- WINNER

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress





Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor





Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best Director





Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Best Adapted Screenplay





Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Train Dreams

Best Original Screenplay





Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners - WINNER

Best Original Song



