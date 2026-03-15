Conan O'Brien cheekily took aim at Timothée Chalamet in what was a chaotic opening monologue for this year's Oscars.
During his opening speech, the presenter of the 98th Academy Awards referenced the Wonka actor's recent comments about ballet and opera and 'no one caring'.
O'Brien stated that 'security was tight' in Hollywood this evening for the 'ballet and opera communities'.
"They're just mad you left out jazz," O'Brien continued.
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The Marty Supreme star took the jibe in good will as he could be seen smiling and laughing as the camera panned to him in the crowd.
Last month, Chalamet appeared on the CNN & Variety Town Hall Event and sat down with Matthew McConaughey to speak about the popularity of movie theatres amid its uncertain future in the medium.
This led to a dig at those in the ballet and opera space.
Chalamet explained: "I’m really right in the middle, Matthew. Cause I admire people, and I’ve done it myself, [who] go on a talk show and go, ‘Hey, we gotta keep movie theaters alive.
"You know, we gotta keep this genre alive.’ And another part of me feels like, if people wanna see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they’re gonna go see it and go out of their way and be loud and proud about it.
"And I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive.’ Even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore. All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership."
2026 Oscars nominations
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
- Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Original Song
- 'Dear Me' - Diane Warren: Relentless
- 'Golden' - KPop Demon Hunters
- 'I Lied to You' - Sinners
- 'Sweet Dreams of Joy' - Viva Verdi!
- 'Train Dreams' - Train Dreams
Best Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best International Feature
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirât
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Documentary Feature
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through the Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Alabama Solution
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Sound
- Frankenstein
- F1
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Best Film Editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- Sinners
- The Lost Bus
Best Live Action Short
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Butcher's Stain
- Jane Austen's Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Animated Short
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- Retirement Plan
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- The Three Sisters
Best Documentary Short
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- F1
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan - Sinners
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo - Sinners
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Topics: Conan O'Brien, Timothee Chalamet , Oscars, Academy Awards