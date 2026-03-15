Conan O'Brien cheekily took aim at Timothée Chalamet in what was a chaotic opening monologue for this year's Oscars.

During his opening speech, the presenter of the 98th Academy Awards referenced the Wonka actor's recent comments about ballet and opera and 'no one caring'.

O'Brien stated that 'security was tight' in Hollywood this evening for the 'ballet and opera communities'.

"They're just mad you left out jazz," O'Brien continued.

Advert

The Marty Supreme star took the jibe in good will as he could be seen smiling and laughing as the camera panned to him in the crowd.

Last month, Chalamet appeared on the CNN & Variety Town Hall Event and sat down with Matthew McConaughey to speak about the popularity of movie theatres amid its uncertain future in the medium.

This led to a dig at those in the ballet and opera space.









Chalamet explained: "I’m really right in the middle, Matthew. Cause I admire people, and I’ve done it myself, [who] go on a talk show and go, ‘Hey, we gotta keep movie theaters alive.

"You know, we gotta keep this genre alive.’ And another part of me feels like, if people wanna see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they’re gonna go see it and go out of their way and be loud and proud about it.

"And I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive.’ Even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore. All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership."

2026 Oscars nominations

Best Director









Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Best Adapted Screenplay









Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

This is who are up for Best Actress at this year's Oscars (UNILAD)

Best Original Screenplay









Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Original Song









'Dear Me' - Diane Warren: Relentless

'Golden' - KPop Demon Hunters

'I Lied to You' - Sinners

'Sweet Dreams of Joy' - Viva Verdi!

'Train Dreams' - Train Dreams

Best Original Score









Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best International Feature









It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Feature









Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Documentary Feature









Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Costume Design









Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Make-up and Hairstyling









Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Production Design









Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Sound









Frankenstein

F1

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Film Editing









F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Cinematography









Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Visual Effects









Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

Sinners

The Lost Bus

Best Live Action Short









A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher's Stain

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Animated Short









Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

The Three Sisters

Best Documentary Short









All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Casting









Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Picture









Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor









Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress









Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress









Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor







