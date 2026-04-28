Nikki Glaser has revealed that she can sometimes find orgasming difficult and lifted the lid on what helps her get off.

We all have our likes and dislikes. You might be into things like 'sploshing' (as recently seen in the latest season of Euphoria), or maybe you're in a 'tolyamorous' relationship — there's pretty something out there for everyone.

For Golden Globes host and comedian Nikki Glaser, one thing she does in her relationship is let her boyfriend sleep with other women.

The 41-year-old has been dating Chris Convy on-and-off for a decade and, in this time frame, she happily lets Convy have sex with people other than her.

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"In a relationship, I don't really care if my boyfriend were to hook up [with someone else]," she told Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy.

Nikki Glaser and Chris Convy have been dating for 10 years (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

"But that is not a two-way street. I'm not someone who likes to hook up when I'm in a relationship. I don't really care about that. But I don't care if someone else were to. In fact, I kind of like it."

Elsewhere in their conversation, which was released earlier this month, Glaser explained that she finds it hard to orgasm — even going as far as saying she finds it 'embarrassing'.

Discussing porn she likes to consume to help her climax, Glaser told Cooper: "I really like when there's like a guy who's being almost like a coach kind of person that's like making a girl do something really whorish that she's kind of like 'I don't know if I can do this' and he's like 'you can do it'.

"And then she does it and he's like 'good girl'. And that's like always when I'm like I climax is when the guy is like praising the girl."

Nikki Glaser told Alex Cooper about the kind of porn she likes to watch (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Cooper proceeded to ask what kind of content she looks for, and Glaser said she searches 'forced orgasms'.

She then went on to share more about her own sexuality and difficulties orgasming.

"I have a hard time orgasming because it's like a loss of control that I don't like like because I like to be in control," Glaser admitted. "And so I've always felt like orgasms were hard for me because I was like, I just look so stupid."

Glaser added that it's 'embarrassing' when a woman orgasms (or that's how she feels, anyway).

But, if – like in the adult content she watches – a guy makes his sexual partner finish then it's supposedly less embarrassing because it's not her fault.

Each to their own!