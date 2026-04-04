The family of the late, great, martial artist and actor Chuck Norris have hit out at cruel AI generated videos circulating online, claiming to know the star’s cause of death.

The beloved star died last month, with his family announcing the news on social media, as they confirmed his passing.

In a statement shared on March 20, the Norris' family said: "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

Yet even despite this clear communication that they would like to keep the specifics to themselves in order to grieve privately, it hasn’t stopped the public from generating fake AI videos that claim to know how exactly the star had died.

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After suffering through these for the past two weeks, the Norris family addressed the videos online in a new statement.

They wrote: "We are aware that since Chuck's passing, there have been a number of Al-generated videos and posts circulating online that contain false and misleading information regarding the circumstances of his passing, his health history, and who was present.

Chuck Norris passed away last month, shortly after turning 86 (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

"These claims are entirely untrue. This includes fabricated reports of past medical issues, as well as false narratives surrounding family relationships. We kindly ask that you do not believe or share any information unless it comes directly from the Norris family or an official family representative."

They concluded by saying: "Thank you for your understanding and for continuing to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. The Norris Family.”

Norris' death came just a week after his 86th birthday at his $7 million home on Kauai's North Shore in Hawaii. In typical style, he celebrated by sharing a video of himself sparring with his boxing trainer.

With a nod to his meme-level status, the star wrote in the caption: "I don’t age. I level up. I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young.”

Norris added: "I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.

"God Bless, Chuck Norris."

Chuck famously went toe to toe with Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon. (Screen Archives/Getty Images)

The actor's legendary status as an action hero, with black belts in Karate, Taekwondo, Tang Soo Do, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and Judo, pushed his celebrity into the stratosphere in the internet age, with jokes referencing his toughness becoming some of the earliest popular memes.

Yet despite his tongue in cheek legacy, to those that knew him best he wasn’t merely a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength, he was, to quote his family, ‘a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.’

In their own tribute to Norris, his family poignantly said: "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

"While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

“Thank you for loving him with us."