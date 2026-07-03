In one of the most unusual celebrity interview revelations of the year, Stranger Things superstar Millie Bobby Brown has confidently claimed she was a closeted gay male soldier who met a graphic end in a previous life.

The 22-year-old actress dropped the unexpected bombshell during a joint interview with her Enola Holmes 3 co-star Louis Partridge, produced by Capital Buzz.

While the promotional press tour was intended to focus on their upcoming mystery sequel, the conversation took a sharp, highly eccentric turn when the topic of the afterlife and reincarnation was brought to the table.

Unlike many who view the concept of past lives with healthy skepticism, Brown revealed she holds a remarkably vivid, highly specific theory about her own historical identity—and it all stems from a physical mark on her body.

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Millie shared her theory about her unusual birthmark (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The Birthmark Theory

"Oh, I actually know exactly who I was," Brown told a visibly stunned Partridge.

The actress went on to explain her personal belief that structural birthmarks carry deeply spiritual meaning from previous lifetimes.

Specifically, Brown pointed to a distinct birthmark located on her lower back, asserting that the physical blemish is "obviously meant to be the way that you died in your past life."

From there, the Damsel star didn't hold back on the brutal historical mechanics of her imagined death.

She explained that during historical wartime periods, soldiers were occasionally executed or ambushed by having swords driven directly upward through their lower spines to inflict an agonizing, slow paralysis.

Brown firmly believes that this exact battlefield fate is what happened to her former self.

“In war, some, well, I don't know if this happened a lot or not, but… to kill people but make them have a painful death, they would put swords up people's spines,” she elaborated.

“So they were completely paralyzed, but they would obviously kind of die, and that's how I think I died. So I think I might have been a soldier.”

"I was definitely a man," Brown asserted, before adding with a smile: "Hopefully a closeted gay man."

Her co-star Louis was far more skeptical about her wild theory (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

'That Ends That Then'

While Brown was completely invested in her intricate historical backstory, her co-star wasn't exactly ready to enlist in the theory.

Partridge candidly admitted to the outlet that he doesn't believe in the concept of reincarnation or past lives at all.

"Okay, well, that ends that then," Brown deadpanned in response, quickly wrapping up the playful debate.

When asked to clarify what she believes ultimately happens to a person's consciousness once their time on Earth is officially over, the actress pivoted away from battlefield logistics to a more traditional stance.

"You go to heaven," she stated simply. "That's what I believe."

Whether Brown's lower-back birthmark is a genuine echo of a tragic historical soldier or just a classic example of her famously eccentric sense of humor, the clip has instantly gone viral across social media.

As fans wait to see her face off against Vecna one last time in the upcoming final season of Stranger Things, it turns out the actress has been harboring a few deep, supernatural mysteries of her very own.