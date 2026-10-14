Machine Gun Kelly’s blunt response to post claiming he’ll ‘never forgive’ himself for 'fumbling' Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has spoken out after a fake statement claiming he 'fumbled' Megan Fox went viral online.

The 'bloody valentine' singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, dated Transformers actress Megan Fox for four years before they went their separate ways at the end of 2024.

Following their split, the couple welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade, in March 2025, who they continue to co-parent.

MGK and Fox have kept pretty tight-lipped following their split, but now, the rapper has spoken out after a fake post claimed he admitted to 'fumbling' the mother of four.

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The fake post attributed to the rapper reads: "Seeing these new pictures of Megan genuinely makes me want to throw my phone into a wall.

Kelly and Fox continue to co-parent their daughter (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"I had the baddest woman to ever walk this planet in love with me and somehow found a way to [mess] it all up.

"Imagine fumbling the girl of your dreams and then having to watch the entire world remind you how beautiful she is. I'll never forgive myself."

The post somehow ended up making its way to MGK's page, who put the record straight once and for all.

"That tweet is faker than a pair of [breasts]," he penned.

He's not the only one to comment on the validity of the post. In fact, a community note has been placed under the post, which reads: "The image fabricates an X post from @machinegunkelly regretting losing Megan Fox.

"No such post exists from his verified account; the pair split before their daughter's March 2025 birth and co-parent, with his actual comments on her photos being lighthearted."

The couple seemingly still have a good relationship following their split, with MGK singing Fox's praises during an appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends.

The former couple went their separate ways in 2024 (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

I want to detract all of the congrats to me and just move it to Megan because she really does all the work. I keep getting called ‘The Music Teacher,’“ he said.

Speaking about their breakup on The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2025, he said Fox was 'the greatest partner.'

“It truly was an epic story of love, pain and a lot of magic,” he said about their four year relationship.

“I had it with a person who is the greatest partner, the greatest partner to have had a child with.”

His compliments have also made their way to social media. He told Fox he was 'stoked they had a baby' after she posted a number of modeling shoots to Instagram.

Both MGK and Fox have kept quiet about their love life since the split, however, the rapper is rumored to have been 'spending time' with Dakota Johnson.

Last month, the Fifty Shades star was seen watching the rapper in Milan Fashion Week's Vogue World 2026 show.

Weeks prior, a source told PEOPLE that the two hit it off at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, and claimed that they'd been 'hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months.'



















