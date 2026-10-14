Machine Gun Kelly’s blunt response to post claiming he’ll ‘never forgive’ himself for 'fumbling' Megan Fox
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Machine Gun Kelly’s blunt response to post claiming he’ll ‘never forgive’ himself for 'fumbling' Megan Fox

The post claimed pictures of Fox made Kelly 'want to throw his phone at the wall'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ

Topics: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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