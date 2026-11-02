Jessica Alba deletes 'bloody' Halloween costume photos referencing attack on Olympic star Nancy Kerrigan

Jessica Alba has quietly deleted her Halloween social media posts following backlash about her costume.

Like everybody does, Alba decided to dress up for the festivities over the weekend – but her ensemble depicting Nancy Kerrigan didn't quite land.

In the photos, Alba, who finalized her divorce from Cash Warren earlier this year, sported a white lace dress, tan-colored tights, ice skates and a bloodied bandage on her knee. Meanwhile, her friend Kelly Sawyer dressed as Tonya Harding holding a baseball bat and wearing a burgundy dress like the one Harding wore at the 1994 Winter Olympics.

The bandage on Alba's knee was to represent the injuries Kerrigan suffered ahead of the sporting event 22 years ago. The ice skater was struck in the leg by Shane Stant who had been hired by Jeff Gillooly, the ex-husband of Harding.

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Shawn Eckardt, Harding's bodyguard, was a co-conspiriator.

Jessica Alba has since deleted the post from her social media page (jessicaalba/Instagram)

The attack was carried out to stop Kerrigan from competing in the Olympics. Eckardt, Stant, and Gillooly went on to be charged in connection to the assault, as well as Derrick Brian Smith who helped arrange it and drove the getaway car.

Harding (who was portrayed by Margot Robbie in the 2017 movie about her) was charged with conspiring to hinder the prosecution. She pleaded guilty and had to serve three years' probation and pay a $100,000 fine.

In light of Alba's Halloween costume being inspired by an assault on someone, many felt it was in bad taste.

One critic commented on the now-deleted post (as per Daily Express): "Immature. We expect better, Jessica."

Another questioned: "Why would you want to revisit this traumatic moment that ended people's careers?"

UNILAD have reached out to Alba's rep for comment on the matter.

The actress' outfit was branded as 'immature' (Katie Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Alba isn't the only person whose Halloween outfit to has been criticized; Martha Stewart was forced to issue a statement after people had things to say about her costume too.

Stewart dressed as a homeless person and held up a sign that read 'I am hungry help me'.

She went on to apologize for the offence she'd caused, writing in a statement: "I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention."

She continued: "I've spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween - sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year.

"Homelessness continues to remain one of America's greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic. I am committed to continuing to make a difference."