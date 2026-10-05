Jada Pinkett Smith hits back at lawsuit from Will Smith's old friend 'requesting he take mental exam'

Bilaal Salaam's lawsuit against Jada Pinkett Smith is seemingly heating up as the former Red Table Talk host has reportedly asked that he have a mental exam.

Salaam claims to have been a close friend of Will Smith for four decades, and it was at one of the King Richard star's birthday parties in 2021 that an altercation between Salaam and Pinkett Smith reportedly unfolded.

Per his complaint (which was initially filed in November 2025), Pinkett Smith threatened Salaam if he continued to discuss her private affairs or published his memoir, and allegedly implied that she'd have him killed.

Supposedly the Madagascar actor said he could 'end up missing or catch a bullet'.

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As a result, Salaam claims he's suffered emotional and physical distress and is suing Pinkett Smith for $3 million.

Jada Pinkett Smith is facing a $3,000,000 lawsuit (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Per his suit, he felt the need to live outside of the US for 18 months out of fear for his safety, Daily Mail reports. During this time living away from the US he couldn't be physically present with his kids and apparently ended a long-term relationship.

He also says he has gained 100lb and has been diagnosed with both high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes.

Pinkett Smith has denied the allegations made by Salaam and had said in a court motion that he has 'made his mental and emotional condition the centerpiece of this case'. With this in mind, Pinkett Smith allegedly wants him to have a mental health examination.

The exam – which will not include an physical examinations – would last approximately five to six hours, excluding breaks, and will consist of a psychiatric interview, a mental status examination, and standardized psychological testing, per the motion which has been seen by Daily Mail.

A hearing on this request is said to have been scheduled in court for November 9.

UNILAD has approached Pinkett Smith's representative for comment.

Reportedly Will Smith and estranged wife Jada have quietly reconciled after a long-term separation (Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

In August 2026, Salaam attempted to name The Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum Smith has a defendant in the suit as well.

Supposedly Smith doubled down on Pinkett Smith's alleged 2021 threat, telling Salaam: "You heard what my wife said."

Another claim that's part of Salaam's suit dates back to 2022 after Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.

Salaam says he was asked to help with 'crisis management' afterwards, but he declined so that he didn't have to 'perform tasks he believed were illegal, unethical, or morally compromising'.

Associates of the Smiths then allegedly threatened to 'physically harm' him, USA Today reported.

Elsewhere Salaam claimed that he was offered money to release a pre-written public statement saying he was lying about what he had said about the high profile pair.

While Pinkett Smith has won an anti-SLAPP ruling, which protect individuals from Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs), the case against her has not fully been thrown out.