Jada Pinkett Smith hits back at lawsuit from Will Smith's old friend 'requesting he take mental exam'
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Jada Pinkett Smith hits back at lawsuit from Will Smith's old friend 'requesting he take mental exam'

Bilaal Salaam's lawsuit against Jada Pinkett Smith is about an alleged incident that occurred in 2021

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Topics: Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Mental Health, Court

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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