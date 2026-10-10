Diddy receives 'most serious punishment' in jail after reports he was being given VIP treatment
Home>Celebrity

Diddy receives 'most serious punishment' in jail after reports he was being given VIP treatment

It's a penalty often given to inmates found with contraband cellphones, a union official said

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: