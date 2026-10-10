Diddy receives 'most serious punishment' in jail after reports he was being given VIP treatment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' scheduled release from federal prison has been pushed back from January 2028 to March 2028, after officials at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey took away 41 days of his good conduct time.

The 56-year-old was sanctioned for 'disruptive conduct' at the low-security lockup, according NBC, which cited Jose Rojas, secretary of the AFGE Local 506 union.

Rojas said the penalty is often handed to inmates found with contraband cellphones.

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offenses, and his release date has moved several times since he was locked up.

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The original date was set for June 2028.

Combs reportedly got a cellphone into the prison and used it to look at nude and sexually explicit photos sent by an old girlfriend, according to an earlier NBC report.

Combs is being held at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

Rojas noted that the punishment for illegal devices is enforced 'because you can put a hit on somebody with a phone in prison'.

Prison disciplinary officials imposed the sanction on the Grammy-winning artist after concluding Combs engaged in conduct 'which disrupts or interferes with the security or orderly running of the institution', Rojas said.

NBC reported that federal inmates who comply with institutional regulations can earn up to 54 days of good conduct time a year.

Combs has had 41 days of that time taken away, which is what moved his scheduled release back to March 2028.

Combs' scheduled release date has moved from January 2028 to March 2028 after he lost 41 days of good conduct time, NBC News reported. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Is Diddy in solitary confinement?

TMZ reported that Combs was sent to solitary confinement at the New Jersey prison after it was revealed he was living a lavish life behind bars. Insiders told the outlet it is standard for inmates to be sent to a special housing unit during investigations.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told NBC it was unable to comment on individual inmates' confinement conditions for 'privacy, safety and security reasons'.

A spokesman for Combs said he was not aware of any disciplinary action when contacted by NBC. "It is interesting that the focus remains on Sean when the reporting itself raises broader questions about what goes on inside federal prisons and how information makes its way out," the spokesman said.

"We have not been provided with any official findings or explanation of the disciplinary action you describe, so I am not going to speculate about its basis or consequences," they added, noting that "Sean remains focused on serving his sentence and returning to his family."

That NBC report also featured four inmates from the same unit, who said Combs spends thousands of dollars a month to live well behind bars. He also reportedly had access to alcohol and people catering to his every need, including inmates cooking him special meals and cleaning the toilet and shower area before he used them.

"This is not some normal s-t you see in jail. This is some rich s-t," one of the men said.

UNILAD have approached FCI Fort Dix for comment....