Daveigh Chase's former manager has urged fans not to donate to the GoFundMe set up by her 'so-called boyfriend', after claiming her estate 'has plenty of means to pay for the cremation'.

The Lilo & Stitch actress' former manager and longtime friend, John Ryan, has issued a statement warning fans about making donations, after she died aged 35 following reported health complications.

Tributes for the star poured in on social media as the tragic news broke, with one writing: "An early 2000’s icon. R.I.P. legend you will be missed."

A second penned: "This one hurts. Daveigh Chase brought so much life to Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and terrified a whole generation as Samara. Rest in peace. What an incredible talent taken far too early."

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"RIP Daveigh Chase. Too young. Her voice as Lilo and that chilling Samara role defined so much of our childhood. Condolences to her family," a third said.

The actress died aged 35 following a number of health complications. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

A fourth wrote: "I am so sorry to hear this. She was an amazing actress and will be missed. I hope her loved ones find peace. May she rest in peace."

In the days leading up to her death, her boyfriend reportedly set up a GoFundMe for the star, in which he said she had been 'diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections,'.

"I understand we all go through things," he wrote, "But if you can help, I will be really grateful for anything."

The star's former manager John Ryan has slammed her boyfriend for 'profiting' in the wake of her death. (Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

But the star's former manager has slammed her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, in a scathing statement in the wake of her passing.

In a statement to Deadline, he wrote: "That GoFundMe is not going toward ANY expenses for Daveigh.

"Myself, her father, her uncle and all of us close friends who knew her for decades are encouraging people not to donate to this page. This man making these claims brought her into the hospital in terrible condition and didn’t let any of the family know until she passed so he could control the dialogue."

In a brutal attack, he further added that Hernandez had 'used her tragic passing to get a few bucks for he and his family'.

Ryan concluded the statement: "Myself and the family are sickened at the condition she was in before she passed. This guy’s trying to make it look like a Romeo and Juliet situation to benefit his own pockets."