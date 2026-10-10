90s Casper icon Devon Sawa reveals why he spent decades trying to erase his biggest role
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90s Casper icon Devon Sawa reveals why he spent decades trying to erase his biggest role

The actor has finally made peace with his Casper legacy after years of running from his 1995 teen heartthrob status.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Disney+

Topics: Nostalgia, Celebrity, Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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