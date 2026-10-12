Indiana Jones star Ke Huy Quan reveals why he disappeared from Hollywood for decades before his Oscar win
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Indiana Jones star Ke Huy Quan reveals why he disappeared from Hollywood for decades before his Oscar win

The actor, now 54, made his return to the big screen in 2021

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Today/NBC News

Topics: Indiana Jones, Film and TV, Celebrity

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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