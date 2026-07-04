Amy Schumer trolls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after not being invited to wedding and reignites feud
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Amy Schumer trolls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after not being invited to wedding and reignites feud

The couple had a star-studded guest list, but Schumer didn't make the cut

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Topics: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Amy Schumer

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh