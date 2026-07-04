Amy Schumer trolls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after not being invited to wedding and reignites feud

Amy Schumer seems to be a little upset she wasn't invited to the wedding of the century...

If you've been living under a rock for the last 48 hours, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on Friday, July 3, in New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

They had a star studded guest list of over 1000 attendees, which included Gigi Hadid and her partner Bradley Cooper, as well as music legend, Ed Sheeran.

However, one celebrity who unfortunately wasn't on the guest list was Amy Schumer.

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A day before the big day, the guests attended a rehearsal dinner - and it seemed Schumer was getting a fair bit of FOMO.

Taking to her Instagram, the Snatched star posted a picture of herself with an orange polka dot scarf tied around her neck and a straw sun hat, as she smiled for the camera.





That wasn't all, as she opted for a pink bum bag to pull everything together. One things for sure, she wouldn't get lost in the MSG crowd.

Alongside the picture, she penned: "Rehersal dinner was sick. Who know was she has planned for us tonight."

Later, she posted a photo walking down the aisle alongside her Life & Beth co-star, Michael Cera, in which she penned: "Okay so why weren’t we allowed in?"

Fans were howling in the comments, and it's not the first time Schumer has 'poked fun' of the Love Story singer.

A whole decade ago, Schumer shared a photo of herself after the 2016 Grammys in which Swift wore an orange and pink Atelier Versace dress, with a thigh high split.

“Taylor, that’s not a thigh gap. This is a thigh gap," Schumer wrote, posting a photo of herself in a bikini.

The couple confirmed they tied the knot on Friday, July 3 (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Despite receiving backlash, her rep said in a statement in to People: “[Amy] loves Taylor and was making a joke because [she] doesn’t have a thigh gap.”

Although the couple tried to keep their wedding on the down low, thousands of fans and paps turned up outside MSG.

After the event, the couple finally confirmed they had tied the knot at 7:30 p.m. ET, when pink digital screens around the venue read: “JUST&T MARRIED!”

A later statement, posted on the Kelce Brothers, X, formerly known as Twitter, account read: "The ceremony brought both families together, officiated by their friend Adam Sandler.

It went on to announce that Kelce's brother, Jason was Best Man, while Swift's brother, Austin, served as Man of Honor.

We're yet to see the looks, but it's been revealed they were 'created by Christian Dior Haute Couture, designed by Jonathan Anderson, in close collaboration with the bride and groom'.

What's on the menu at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

According to Page Six, a whole load of food and ingredients were spotted being delivered to Madison Square Garden ahead of the couple’s big day, giving fans an insight into what guests might be chowing down on.

It seems that attendees are in for some fine dining as boxes containing lobster meat were seen being transported into the venue.

Swift and Kelce also appear to be big fans of chicken, with several variations of the meat - including breasts, legs, boneless and blackened - reportedly labeled on the boxes that were delivered.

Packages of French fries and thick-cut onion rings were also seen, as well as fresh produce such as red and orange peppers and romaine lettuce, along with eggs, whole milk and heavy whipping cream.

A Krispy Kreme van also reportedly pulled up to MSG, though it’s unclear whether wedding guests are being treated to an Original Glazed Dozen, as there is a donut store located nearby.

A source claiming to have ‘direct knowledge’ told TMZ that Swift ‘personally curated food stations’ for her nuptials, reportedly featuring ‘specialty bites’ from a number of her ‘go-to spots’.