The Grand Theft Auto franchise's trailers for its sixth instalment understandably caused a buzz, and now, one of the characters who made one of the biggest impressions on gamers has been found in Vice City.

Remember the woman in the bikini who appeared in the first GTA VI trailer? You're not alone.

She was just one of many characters that were initially introduced to the GTA fanbase, wearing a white and gold bikini and sporting tinted sunglasses at a pool-top bar.

However, since the game released just days ago, nobody has managed to find her – until now.

Advert

It turns out, she's a very real character in the game, and you can talk to her and find out what her purpose is in the GTA world.

The bikini girl from GTA 6's trailer has been found (Rockstar Games/Reddit/ bubzbeex)

A Reddit user named u/bubzbeex shared the discovery on the r/GTA6 subreddit, and unlike where she appeared in the trailer, she's not near a pool.

Instead, you can find her on a yacht whilst searching for Mattia.

If you're playing Lucia, the woman will ask: “You look really familiar, are you a celebrity?”

This might be a subtle nod to when fans first believed the woman could be Lucia.

However, she's just an ordinary NPC, and considering how some of the NPCs have been made – ordinary is a good word to call her.

However, it shows just how much attention the developers paid to online speculation and theories in the lead up to its release.

But some fans have been left feeling a little sad on behalf of the bikini girl, with one person noting: " Two years of frame-by-frame analysis and she doesn't even have a name."

Although, a player then joked in response: " Her first name is Bikini and last name is Girl."

Another referenced the Robert Pattinson meme that has been doing the rounds online since he was announced to be the next James Bond when they wrote: " Robert Pattinson is gonna kill it as Bikini Girl I just know it."

Guess she's not Lucia after all (Rockstar Games)

As for the belief that the bikini girl was Lucia, according to some, the similarities were too hard to simply forget.

A Redditor wrote: "Tbf I once went as far as counting beauty marks on both their bodies and surprisingly a lot of them matched. Wanna say I counted about 12. She even had a bracelet imprint on her right wrist the same as Lucia from the shot of her on top of Jason at the end of the trailer.

"Only two things that stumped me back then were the face moles which I chucked up to being a combination of makeup and faux beauty marks, and her back seeing as I couldn’t find much similarities like I could with her front."

But many people were quick to deny the resemblance, so really, it's just depending on individual thoughts.

One person said: "Now it's finally clear it was never Lucia."