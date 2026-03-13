A man known as ‘China’s Nostradamus’ has shared a prediction about the ongoing US-Iran war.

On February 28, US-backed Israeli strikes on Iran targeted military and government sites, killing Ali Khamenei and other senior figures.

The attacks prompted retaliatory missile strikes from Iran and marked the start of what analysts describe as the 2026 Iran war.

The conflict has already pushed up global oil prices, with President Donald Trump saying the spike is ‘a small price to pay’ for ‘safety and peace.’

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But with no clear end in sight to the aerial bombardment of Iran, or its retaliatory strikes on oil infrastructure and other targets across neighbouring Gulf states, a troubling prediction about the US-Iran conflict has been issued.

Chinese-Canadian educator and presenter, known on social media as Professor Xueqin Jiang, has gained a following for the three predictions he shared in 2024, which he talks about on his YouTube channel, Predictive History.

Airstrikes on an oil depot in Tehran on March 7, 2026 (Sasan / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

What did Professor Xueqin Jiang predict?

Two of them materialized, including one that stated Trump would win the election again, leading to him being referred to as the 'Chinese Nostradamus' after the French astrologer who is best known for his eerie predictions.

His other forecast was: “If he [Trump] does become president in a second term, there will be a very strong likelihood that the United States will go to war with Iran.

Jiang also predicted that one of the main factors behind a US conflict with Iran would be in the interest of Israel. Operation Epic Fury is the codename for the joint US–Israeli military campaign launched on February 28, 2026, targeting Iran’s missile, nuclear and military infrastructure.

The Yale College graduate’s third prediction regarding a US-Iran conflict was that it would lead to defeat for the US.

Looking at hypothetical warfare situations, Jiang said: “The third big prediction is that the United States will lose the war, which will forever change the global order."

He added: "If this war [US-Iran] were to happen, there's absolutely no way America can win this war."

As for his reasoning, he expressed the belief that Iran's landscape and demographic would make it difficult for the US to impose any longstanding occupation.

The foundation of his theories is based on 'psycho-history', which is supposed to 'help humanity understand its past, predict its future, and control its present'.

Professor Jiang has made two predictions about Trump's re-election and the war with Iran (Predictive History/YouTube)

What has Professor Xueqin Jiang said in 2026?

Jiang had previously claimed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would 'want war with the United States because they're very angry about US interference in Iran'.

He went on to say that a 'second Trump term war with Iran will be a major priority', adding: "Basically, the United States is looking for a reason and Iran wants to give them a reason, and that's why I think war between the United States and Iran is very likely in the next two to four years."

Alarmingly, Jiang was recently featured on the news series Breaking Points with Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, where he discussed how the current conflict could evolve.

In the footage, uploaded on March 2 to YouTube, he said: "Given my analysis of how the war is progressing, I think that Iran has many more advantages over the United States. The reality is, right now, it's a war of attrition between the United States and Iran, and Iranians have been preparing 20 years for this conflict."

He continued to say that they've 'had many practice runs', adding: "What the Iranians are doing is waging war against the entire global economy."

He also referenced Iran's blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, which he says 'supplies 90% of food for the GCC countries'.