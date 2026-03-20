It has been suggested that Donald Trump has 'lost control' of the war with Iran after Israel allegedly carried out a huge attack on a gas field without America's knowledge.

Israel and the US carried out a coordinated attack on Iran on February 28, with one air strike killing Iran's supreme leader.

The two countries coordinated attacks have largely targeted Iran's missile infrastructure and military sites, as well as key sites linked to Iran's nuclear program.

Iran have of course retaliated and have hit several Gulf countries that are allied with the US, in addition to Israel itself.

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While Israel and the US have been working together, America has now claimed that it had no idea about its supposed ally's latest strike on Iran's South Pars gas field — which is the world's largest gas field.

The South Pars gas field was recently targeted by Israel (Yilmaz Yucel/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This sparked Iran to intensify its attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbours’ energy sites, hitting a Saudi refinery and setting Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and two Kuwaiti oil refineries ablaze as it struck back following an Israeli attack on its main natural gas field.

The attacks represent a major escalation in the Middle East war that has sent global fuel prices soaring.

Trump has now responded to the attack via Truth Social and insisted that Israel will not carry out anymore strikes of a similar nature.

He wrote: "NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar - In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before."

Elsewhere the POTUS said that Israel acted 'out of anger'.

It's now been suggested that Trump has lost control of the war that he played a huge part in starting.

Resharing Trump's post via The White House Twitter page, Piers Morgan said: "Trump is losing control of this war."

"Trump has fully lost control and his attempts to divert the public from this objective truth only makes him look worse," echoed another.

A third person said: "Trump at perhaps the most dangerous of his presidency- simply, he looks like he’s lost control of events."

US Representative Don Beyer added: "This is a man who doesn’t know what he has unleashed and is losing his grip."

Elsewhere, someone suggested that 25th Amendment be enforced, which would allow the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president as being unable to perform their duties.

They said: "He’s in so far over his head. He’s lost control. 25th amendment now. End the war. This is insane."