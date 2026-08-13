Starbucks customer claims tea spill left him with ‘debilitating nerve damage’ to genitals after table mishap
Home>News>World News

Starbucks customer claims tea spill left him with ‘debilitating nerve damage’ to genitals after table mishap

His lawyer says 'multiple witnesses saw it happen'

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: World News, Court, Starbucks

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

Choose your content: