Like him or loathe him, Piers Morgan is one of the most famous names in British television.

The former ITV Good Morning Britain host is known for sparking heated debates with interviewees and for having what some consider some rather choice opinions.

From Andrew Tate to Kanye West, and Fiona Harvey, believed to be the real-life stalker of the hit Netflix show Baby Reindeer, Morgan has questioned dozens of high-profile individuals.

But before becoming the go-to for controversial celebrities, Morgan spent the 2010s building a name for himself by presenting true crime shows such as Killer Women, Confessions of a Serial Killer and Psychopath with Piers Morgan.

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Previously, the broadcaster, who turned 61 today (March 30) revealed the worst person he ever interviewed during his 35-year-long career.

Erin Caffey was only 16 when she convinced her boyfriend to kill her entire family (YouTube/ Canal Crime/ Best Documentary)

It was during this period of true crime that he met Erin Caffey, who was described as 'probably the most dangerous person in the world'. She was just 16 when, in 2008, she convinced her boyfriend Charlie Wilkinson, and his friend, Charles Waid, to murder her entire family.

The killer, a former pianist, convinced her boyfriend to kill her family after claiming that they wouldn't allow her to see him.

During a conversation with Lorraine Kelly in 2016, the chat show host was shocked to learn of Caffey's killings, claiming she looked 'innocent' and like 'butter wouldn't melt'.

But only shortly afterwards, Morgan revealed the truth.

"She basically masterminds the annihilation of her family," he told Kelly. "You know, she sends in the boyfriend with his mate while she waits outside with the mate's girlfriend, and they go in with machetes and guns.

Today, March 31, marks Piers Morgan's 61st birthday (YouTube/ Canal Crime/ Best Documentary)

"They kill the mother, they riddle the father with bullets, they go and kill the two younger brothers, and there was no warning, no suggestion of anything coming.

"And, you know, as I sat there, looking at her, I just thought, 'My God, you're probably the most dangerous person I've ever been this close to in my life'. And I have no explanation after an hour of interviewing her for why you did this."

After convincing her boyfriend to kill her family, Wilkinson and Waid arrived at their home in Emroy, Texas, and proceeded to set fire to and stab her mother, Penny, before assassinating her brothers, Matthew, 13, and Tyler, 8, with a samurai sword.

Caffey's father, Terry, was shot several times but managed to survive by dragging his body out of the house before it was set on fire.

After being arrested, both men claimed the plan had been Caffey's idea from the start.

During her interview with Morgan after the killings, Caffey said: "I was shocked, angry and hurt. This was the guy [Wilkinson] I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with, and he loved me. We were going to get married.

"When I look back on it now, this was all just stupid. I mean, for what? They weren't beating me, they weren't starving me to death. I had it made."

She and her partner were given 40-year sentences, both managing to avoid death sentences based on the wishes of Caffey's father, who desperately wanted them to 'find remorse', adding that his daughter was vulnerable.



