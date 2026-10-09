Man named Hitler Mussolini wins election with surprising left-wing political party

A man named Hitler Mussolini has been elected mayor in a small district in Peru, and he's not the first person with the name to be elected in the country.

Hitler Mussolini Simeón Flores, 45, who has been elected mayor of Queropalca, was a candidate for the centre-left Ahora Nación party.

It comes just one year after the newly elected mayor resigned from the right-wing Popular Force party.

The remote district in the Peruvian Andes has an estimated population of just over 730 people.

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Flores received 229 votes, accounting for 34.5% of the 663 valid ballots cast. He won by just 25 votes, ahead of his closest rival, Gaspar Benilde Osorio Zambrano, who received 204 votes.

Local media said there were just 45 votes separating the top three candidates, which is not uncommon due to the extremely small population of the district.

He is not the first Peruvian politician to share a name with Adolf Hitler (Bettmann/Contributor/Getty)

As well as the German dictator, Hitler Mussolini Simeón Flores also shares his name with Benito Mussolini.

The fascist dictator was the Prime Minister of Italy from 1922 until 1943. He allied Italy with Nazi Germany and Japan during World War II.

Another man with the same first name, Hitler Guesclin Alba Sánchez, was elected as mayor in Yungar in 2018.

"Maybe it’s a coincidence that my name is Hitler," Sánchez said during the 2018 elections, as per GB News.

"I really don’t have any objection to Hitler. It’s like any other name. For me, it’s as if my name was Juan, Lucas, or Sebastian."

He also claimed that his father was not aware of dictator Adolf Hitler's legacy when he named him.

Adolf Uunona has dropped Hitler from his name (Oshana Regional Council)

Elsewhere, in 2020, a candidate named Adolf Hitler Uunona won the local elections in Namibia.

"As a child I saw it as a totally normal name," he told the BBC after winning 85% of the vote.

"It wasn't until I was growing up that I realised: This man wanted to subjugate the whole world," he said, adding. "I have nothing to do with any of these things."

He told the outlet that his wife refers to him as Adolf and had no plans to change his name.

Last year, Uunona won his local seat for the fifth time, and despite previously saying he had no plans to change his name, he is now known as Adolf Uunona, having removed Hitler from his name.

"I have seen in the past people calling me Adolf Hitler and trying to associate me with someone I do not even know,” he told the Nambia.































