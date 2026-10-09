Man named Hitler Mussolini wins election with surprising left-wing political party
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Man named Hitler Mussolini wins election with surprising left-wing political party

The remote district in the Peruvian Andes has an estimated population of around 730 people

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Peruvian Electoral Authority

Topics: Politics, World News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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