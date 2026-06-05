Ahmed Al Ahmed was hailed a hero after wrestling an active gunman who killed 15 people on Australia's Bondi Beach in December 2025, but the dad-of-two has spoken out after being charged with assault by police.

The 44-year-old shopkeeper risked his life on December 14, 2025, when he grappled an active shooter from behind, and successfully obtained a weapon being used to kill people from his hands.

Ahmed was shot during the attack, and there was a high risk his arm would need to be amputated due to sustaining severe injuries, but doctors successfully managed to save his limb after multiple surgeries.

But just six months on from the devastating terror attack, the man once hailed a hero, and gifted over $2 million by the public for his bravery, has now been charged by police with assault, over an incident allegedly involving his father.

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The man was hailed a hero after grappling the active shooter on Bondi Beach in December 2025. (YouTube/7 News Australia)

NSW Police said in a statement: "On Wednesday 3 June 2026, a 44-year-old man was served with a Court Attendance Notice for common assault (DV) and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic)."

Officers further noted that the dad-of-two is set to appear in Bankstown Local Court on July 29.

Ahmed has now spoken out for the first time since the charges were made, claiming to be 'disappointed' and 'upset' by the allegations that have been made.

Speaking to Australian radio station 2GB, he said: "Honestly, I’m disappointed. And my anxiety and this situation cause for me stress and put me in the anxiety, deep, deep."

Referring to the alleged assault, Ahmed added: "I never, never did anything. It's untrue.

Ahmed grew emotional as he discussed the charges, which he claims are a 'lie'. (2GB Radio)

"Everything is a lie. I'm not a violent guy, I don't deserve to be treated like this."

The 44-year-old grew emotional, explaining that since the Bondi attack, he has been given a 'second chance at life'.

"I have been looking after my health, trying to work in peace, helping my finger to get movement because I lost the sensitivity of my finger," he said.

Following the charges, police have taken out an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against Ahmed to protect his father.

The document states that he must not 'assault, stalk, harass, or contact' his dad, and must stay 100 metres away from where he lives and works.

Speaking about his bravery in an interview after the shooting, Ahmed said: "My target was just to take the gun from him, and to stop him from killing a human being’s life and not killing innocent people.

"I know I saved lots, but I feel sorry for the lost."