The Bondi Beach terror attack hero, Ahmed Al Ahmed, has been charged with assault six months on from the devastating mass shooting.

Ahmed has been accused of assaulting his father during an incident at a home in Bankstown, Sydney.

NSW Police said in a statement: "On Wednesday 3 June 2026, a 44-year-old man was served with a Court Attendance Notice for common assault (DV) and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic)."

Officers further noted that the dad-of-two is set to appear in Bankstown Local Court on July 29.

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Ahmed was hailed as a hero for his actions during the attack at Bondi Beach in Australia on Sunday (December 14), in which 15 people were killed.

He was gifted $2.5 million from public donations after he wrestled the gun off one of the attackers, and was shot multiple times.

Ahmed Al Ahmed was hailed a hero after wrestling the gun from an active shooter during the attack (X)

The shopkeeper risked his life, grappling the active shooter from behind, and successfully obtained the weapon from his hands.

And while there was a high risk of amputation due to the severe injuries he sustained during the attack, doctors successfully managed to save his limb after multiple surgeries.

Following the charges, police have taken out an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against Ahmed to protect his father.

The document states that he must not 'assault, stalk, harass, or contact' his dad, and must stay 100 metres away from where he lives and works.

The two brothers of Ahmed, Hozifah and Sameh Al Ahmed, are also facing criminal charges after it was alleged that they had threatened him over the phone for $100,000 each, after he received his donation funds.

He must now stay away from his father, following the charges (Philip Brown/Getty Images)

They were charged with allegedly using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend their older sibling. However, both brothers pleaded not guilty and were released on bail, and are due to appear in court on June 8.

Following the Bondi Beach attack, Ahmed spoke from his hospital bed, addressing the people of Australia.

He said: "When I do save the people, I do it from the heart because it was a nice day, everyone enjoying, celebrating with their kids.

"Woman, man, teenager, all of this, everyone was happy and they deserve to enjoy and it's their right.

"This country, best country in the world, but we’re not going to stand and keep watching, enough is enough."