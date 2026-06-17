Multiple international football teams have been put on high alert at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after coming face-to-face with venomous snakes at their official US training bases.

While managers usually spend the group stages obsessing over tactics, injury reports, and video analysis, several squads are currently dealing with a completely different kind of threat hiding in the grass.

Four-time world champions Germany are the latest heavy hitters to have their tournament preparations completely rattled following an unexpected slithering visitor at their base camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

During a session on Monday, players and staff were forced to halt training when a venomous copperhead snake was spotted right near the pitch.

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Speaking to the media about the bizarre incident, Germany captain Joshua Kimmich admitted the mood in the camp shifted instantly.

"In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass," Kimmich shared. "Once you hear what kind of snake it is and what can happen if you're bitten, it stops being funny very quickly.”

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich spoke openly about the scare earlier this week (Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

As per BBC Sport, the 31-year-old midfielder added: "If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital. I don't think you'll die, but it's certainly dangerous... suddenly players are looking at the ground before every step they take.”

The German squad are far from the only ones dealing with the local American wildlife. A string of bizarre reports has revealed that several national teams are facing their own reptilian headaches across the country.

Norwegian fan favourite Erling Haaland and his teammates are staying just down the road at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Local authorities have strictly warned the squad not to provoke the local copperheads, labeling encounters as "very common."

A less-than-thrilled midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt admitted: "I'm not happy at all to hear that,” reports PEOPLE.

Local authorities have revealed that encounters are 'very common' (Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Based out of San Diego, the Swiss team has also faced issues, with a post on their official Instagram account showing a map of their facility where an enormous section bordering the pitch was completely highlighted in dark red as an official "Snake Zone", complete with warning signs reading: "Beware of snakes."

Players are actively banned from entering the brush to retrieve stray footballs.

Austria have also taken precautions when it comes to protecting their national team.

Over at their training retreat in Santa Barbara, California, their team management took things a step further by completely banning players and coaching staff from riding bicycles to eliminate any accidental encounters with local rattlesnakes.

Yet despite the slithering distractions, the on-pitch action has remained completely dominant. Germany successfully kicked off their Group E campaign with a resounding 7-1 drubbing of Curaçao, while Norway comfortably took care of business with a 4-1 victory over Iraq.