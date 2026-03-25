President Donald Trump has sparked fierce debate online after declaring the United States the most ‘respected’ and ‘hottest’ in the world, despite reports suggesting his approval rating has dropped by more than a third.

America’s world leader apparently received high praise from Saudi Arabia’s leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during a ‘Making America Safe Again’ event in Memphis on Monday.

Trump made his claims as multiple members of the government’s administration gathered in Tennessee to praise the role of the National Guard and federal agents, six months after he created the Memphis Safe Task Force.

“Everyone knows we have the greatest, most powerful military in the world,” he began.

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“And we have a position where we haven’t seen that we’re respected."

Trump claimed to receive high praise from Prince Mohammed (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump continued: “A year and a half ago, we were a laughing stock. The King of Saudi Arabia told me, he said, 'President, I can’t believe what’s happened, to America'.

Trump claimed Prince Mohammed had congratulated him on the transformation, calling the US the ‘hottest country in the world’ right now.

“A year ago, everyone thought you were a laughing stock; no one thought you could survive. Now you’re the hottest country anywhere in the world, he used that expression," he said.

Prince Mohammed is said to be continuing Trump to push the war in Iran, arguing that the US-Israeli military campaign is a ‘historic opportunity’ for ‘remake’ the Middle East.





The statement came just one day after a poll by Reuters suggested that the president’s approval rating had dropped by more than 36 percent, a four-point decline from last week’s rating and down 11 points from his 47 percent approval rating at the start of his second term.

The comments made on Monday have sparked online debate, with some accusing the US leader of living in a ‘parallel universe’.

Writing beneath the post on X, another said: “'Respected’ is not quite the word the world had in mind.”

“Trump has made America a pariah,” another wrote.

“The rest of the world hates him. We are now in a position where we support Iran. A year and a half ago, the world respected the U.S. The U.S is now a laughing stock, all because of Trump,” a fourth remarked.

It comes as many continue to question when the conflict between Israel and the US in Iran will come to an end, with growing concerns that war could persist for years to come.