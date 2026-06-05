President Trump has announced a brand new lineup for the Freedom 250 rally, just days after urging organizers to 'cancel' it when numerous performers pulled out.

The president slammed the singers who dropped out of America's 250th birthday celebrations, branding them 'overpriced' and 'boring' in a furious rant.

But the 79-year-old has now managed to arrange a whole new array of talent for the evening, which will occur on June 24.

The 'opening ceremony' is set to take place in Washington, D.C, a city Trump now claims is 'one of the safest anywhere in the world'.

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Writing on Truth Social, he said: "It will be special at every level - a rally to end all rallies! We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home.

The president branded performers who dropped out as 'boring' and 'overpriced'. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the greatest music ever played, the same music you have listened to for years!"

Who can we expect to see in the lineup for Freedom 250?

Announcing the lineup, Trump noted that Lee Greenwood would be introducing the president with 'God Bless the U.S.A', followed by Christopher Macchio, who will sing 'Nessun Dorma', 'Hallelujah', 'Ave Maria', 'God Bless America', and more.

The president continued: "The rally will also be featuring the wonderful US Army Band and Armed Forces Choir, and 'The President’s Own' United States Marine Band, with the Joint Armed Forces Chorus, all of your favorite hits, PLUS a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as, President DONALD J. TRUMP!"

Many of the original performers, including Morris Day, Young MC, the Commodores, Bret Michaels and Martina McBride, backed out of the gig after learning that Freedom 250 was tied to the Trump administration.

It's not the only event the administration has planned for America's 250th celebrations. (Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Freedom 250 is a group created via executive order by Trump and will oversee the country's 250th birthday celebrations.

And the rally isn't the only event that the administration has planned.

Others include a UFC fight on the White House's South Lawn, the Great American State Fair in June and July, and a Grand Prix race in the US capital in August.

The 90ft UFC arena has already been erected outside the White House, and Trump likes it so much that it may remain as a permanent fixture.

Speaking in a video on TikTok, he said: "It’s going to have the big fight on 14 June, and I’m looking at it and maybe we’ll never ever take it down."