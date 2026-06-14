Rosie O'Donnell shared a moving photo after visiting her daughter is prison.

Chelsea O'Donnell, 28, was arrested three times back in 2024, and faced a number of felony charges including possession of methamphetamine and neglecting a child, before her probation was taken away.

Her mom had travelled to go and visit her in prison, at Chelsea's request, and has since shared a picture of herself and her daughter on her Instagram page along with a moving account of the visit.

The picture, which was shared online on June 12, appears to show Chelsea embracing her mom, with both smiling at the camera.

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In March Chelsea was sentenced to six years' probation after pleading guilty to resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, and felony bail jumping.

Rosie went to visit her daughter in prison (JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

She was told that her probation would be revoked if she breached the bail conditions, including not possessing alcohol or a controlled substance without a prescription, not possessing a firearm, and not making contact with anyone known to be selling or using drugs.

Unfortunately, her probation would be revoked and on October 22 court documents obtained by PEOPLE said taht she was sentenced to prison.





In a statement at the time, her mom wrote: "I have compassion for those struggling with addiction - Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed."

Rosie also shared a poem alongside the picture in which she reflected on seeing her daughter.

Rosie shared a poem about the visit on her Instagram page (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“She looks good. Healthy calm / Rested blue eyes / Clear skin / In her green uniform," Rosie wrote on the post, adding: “We have been thru so much."

Rosie went on to say that Chelsea's own four children 'have not visited', saying 'which pains her I know'.

She explained that during her visit she had tried 'to stay present', adding: “I try to shake the sadness."

Rosie also reflected on how much her daughter has grown up, writing: “It's hard enough for her / She turns 29 this summer / And all I see when I look at her / Is a blonde baby in diapers.”

She wrote: “It storms all the way to the hotel / As I try to process / All that's happened," adding: "It was a big day for both of us.”

In the end the visit ended early because of 'weather conditions'.

"Unconditional love / Simply the only way / Thru motherhood / Love and forgiveness a must," she wrote.