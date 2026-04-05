A Maine father has tragically died after he rescued two of his children who were caught in a riptide in Southern Florida this week.

Ryan and Emily Jennings, plus their three children were swimming at Juno Beach on Wednesday (April 1) after traveling down to Florida from North Yarmouth, Maine, to visit Ryan's parents.

Bangor Daily News reports that Ryan's stepson, Jax and nine-year-old daughter Charlie got into some difficulties after they were dragged away from the shore due to the strong waves.

Ryan, 46, ran into the water and saved both children from drowning. But tragically, the Maine father was unable to save himself.

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Despite the best efforts of first responders, Ryan died and his death was ruled as drowning.

Juno Beach in Florida (Getty Stock Photo)

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told WMTW: "This incident underscores the importance of swimming at guarded beaches, where trained lifeguards can identify hazardous conditions, including rough surf and rip current formation, helping to reduce the risk of incidents before they happen."

Emily took to Facebook to post a heartbreaking tribute to her husband, describing him as the 'most loving man that there ever was'.

She wrote: "My soulmate and my best friend - I never want to be away from you. I always hoped I would leave before you so I never had to spend a day without you. I can’t believe this is where I am at. Our love is one that most people never find.

"Ryan was the sweetest, most loving man that there ever was, my Rye Guy. You gave me the most beautiful 12 years of my life. You always had us. Our calm in any storm."

Emily Jennings took to Facebook to pay tribute to her husband (GoFundMe)

Emily added: "Ryan lost his battle yesterday saving our children from a rip current. He threw Jax to safety to get help and held up my Charlie above water until someone could get to them. His last gift to me was returning my children alive. Our hero, like always.

"Jax, Charlie, Bowie, and myself really don’t know how to move forward. It’s like the air is just taken out of our lungs."

The mother went on to say that she and Ryan had recently discovered they were expecting another baby, which she described as an 'enormous light at the possibility of bringing another little Rye life into this world'.

"I love you forever, my sweet Rye. We always promised we’d find each other in every life, and I intend to keep that promise," Emily concluded the heartbreaking statement.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Jennings family at this difficult time.